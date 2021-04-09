Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

04/09/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.

The pound had its best quarter against the euro since 2015 in the first three months of 2021, boosted by the UK's vaccine rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world, as well as a fading of negative rates expectations for the country.

But that trend reversed this week, with sterling falling against the euro on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - a move which market participants said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.

At 0749 GMT, the pound was at 86.81 pence per euro, down around 0.1% on the day. It was down 2.1% on the week overall, putting the pound on track for its biggest weekly fall since September 2020.

Versus the dollar, the pound was down 0.3% at $1.3697, set for its biggest weekly fall since December 2020.

Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. But supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca shot have slowed progress in recent days.

"The selling of sterling may have been connected to buying of euros," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, wrote in a note to clients.

"It looks like perhaps people are getting more optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine in the EU and less optimistic about the comparable move in the UK."

But other analysts remained upbeat about the pound's prospects over the next few months.

"GBP may further weaken, given lingering concerns about vaccinations, but we still see the ongoing GBP-USD retreat to 1.37 as a buying-on-dips opportunity over the medium term," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Similarly, ING said that the euro-sterling short squeeze "may have run its course ahead of 0.87" and that they still expect the pair to reach 0.85 later in this quarter.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to call for calm after frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers helped trigger some of the worst violence in the region in years.

Graphic: CFTC -

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.45% 0.63959 Delayed Quote.1.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.63% 0.76069 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.15189 Delayed Quote.3.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.36981 Delayed Quote.0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.66737 Delayed Quote.3.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.79336 Delayed Quote.0.92%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.86806 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.189 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011239 Delayed Quote.1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.013369 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.70221 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.730194 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.841043 Delayed Quote.2.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aChina unveils new financial policies to further open up Hainan province
RE
04:25aEURO ZONE STIMULUS MUST BE WITHDRAWN GRADUALLY : ECB's de Guindos
RE
04:20aSterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020
RE
04:19aSome Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data
RE
04:15aWorld stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street
RE
04:11aS.Korea's pension fund adjusts rules to raise domestic equity allocation
RE
04:10aGREEN CHEMISTRY AND BIOFUEL : the mechanism of a key photoenzyme decrypted
PU
04:06aEMEA FX dips on dollar bounce; Polish zloty outperforms for the week
RE
04:04aSFO investigating Buy2LetCars owner Raedex, one individual questioned
RE
03:55aTAX BREAK EXTENSION PUMPS UP UK HOUSE PRICES IN MARCH : Halifax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ