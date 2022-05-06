Sterling falls to lowest since June 2020 versus dollar

Political news also proved to be a headwind for the pound as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of traditional strongholds in London and suffered losses elsewhere in local elections as voters punished his government over a raft of scandals.

"Signs that the BoE may be close to the top of its tightening cycle suggest sterling may be vulnerable as trading partners including the US and the eurozone push ahead with tightening cycles," ING analysts said.

The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar to its lowest since June 2020 at $1.2276. It fell more than 2% versus the dollar on Thursday.

It was flat against the euro at 85.35 pence.

The Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)