Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling falls to lowest since June 2020 versus dollar

05/06/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a currency exchange outlet in London

(Reuters) - Sterling fell below $1.23 for the first time in nearly two years against a strengthening dollar on Friday, after a plunge in the previous session as the Bank of England warned about recession risks, dampening expectations about future monetary tightening.

Political news also proved to be a headwind for the pound as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of traditional strongholds in London and suffered losses elsewhere in local elections as voters punished his government over a raft of scandals.

"Signs that the BoE may be close to the top of its tightening cycle suggest sterling may be vulnerable as trading partners including the US and the eurozone push ahead with tightening cycles," ING analysts said.

The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar to its lowest since June 2020 at $1.2276. It fell more than 2% versus the dollar on Thursday.

It was flat against the euro at 85.35 pence.

The Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aSpanish Industrial Production Fell in March as Supply Woes, High Prices Bit
DJ
04:01aHungary cannot support new EU sanctions against Russia in present form -PM Orban
RE
04:01aNew operation to evacuate Mariupol civilians has begun, says Ukraine
RE
04:00aMusokotwane says creditors must sit down together and agree how…
RE
04:00aUn fao world food price index averages 158.5 points in april vs…
RE
04:00aUn fao forecasts global wheat production in 2022 of 782 mln t fr…
RE
03:59aEU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states - source
RE
03:58aAnti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses
RE
03:57aMusokotwane says it will now depend on each creditor to come f…
RE
03:56aBanks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agilyx AS (AGLX) -Mitsubishi Chemical announces successful trial of pur..
2U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS