Sterling gains on falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the
dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the
greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which
the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister,
and Queen Elizabeth passed away.
The pound rose over 1% in early London trade to as
much as $1.1646, its highest level this month, it later pared
gains and was last up 0.7% at $1.158.
Sterling's moves against the euro were much more muted. The
euro was a whisker lower at 86.81 pence.
"Today it's a dollar story, and we are seeing the pound
trade in line with that broader theme" said Simon Harvey, head
of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
The euro at one point was also up 1% on the dollar to a
three-week top, with the Japanese yen, the
Australian dollar Swiss franc and Canadian
dollar also posting large gains on the greenback,
though all later gave some of those back.
The yen and euro have all recently hit multi-year lows
versus the dollar this week, and sterling fell as low as $1.1407
on Wednesday, its lowest since 1985.
"We’re finally seeing central banks pushing back against
this stronger dollar narrative, and we’re starting to see fiscal
authorities responding to the causes of it especially in
Europe," said Harvey.
He pointed to a stronger fixing for the Chinese yuan early
in the day, more aggressive comments from Bank of Japan
officials on the yen's recent slump, more fiscal support in
Europe and Thursday's hawkish ECB meeting with an unprecedented
75 basis point hike.
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss contributed to the
broader narrative of action from European governments on
Thursday, announcing a plan to cap consumer energy bills for two
years and funnel billions to prop up power companies.
Investors are still waiting to see specific details of how
the plan will be financed, as well as seeing how Truss and her
new government will handle a very difficult situation with
surging inflation and a slowing economy.
The death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday has heightened the
uncertain state of affairs in Britain.
The Bank of England on Friday postponed next week's interest
rate decision following the queen's death, its first delay to a
monetary policy meeting since the central bank became
operationally independent 25 years ago.
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets said the postponement, as
well as a rise in oil prices were behind sterling's fall back
below $1.16.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jonathan
Oatis)