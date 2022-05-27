Sterling heads for second weekly gain, aided by UK support package

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's pound headed for a
second weekly rise and was close to a one-month high on Friday,
helped by a large government spending package to support
households that economists said should support the economy in
the short term.
The government on Thursday announced a 25% windfall tax on
oil and gas producers' profits to help fund a 15 billion pound
($18.9 billion) package of support for households struggling to
meet soaring energy bills.
Reaction on currency markets was muted, but analysts said
signs of government support, which was mostly targeted at
lower-income households, could lift sentiment towards sterling
which has rebounded this week versus the dollar after falling to
a two-year low earlier this month.
Sterling's rebound has also been aided by a broad reversal
in the U.S. currency, which slipped again on Friday. The UK
currency's performance against the euro has been much weaker in
recent sessions.
The pound was last up 0.2% at $1.2634 after earlier
reaching $1.2666. It is on course for a more than 1% gain this
week, which followed a 2% rise last week.
Versus the euro, sterling was 0.1% stronger at 84.99 pence
but that followed a fall on Thursday.
"If the passthrough of looser UK fiscal policy ... is
marginally tighter monetary policy - as a number of forecasters
have hinted at - then the current composition of inflation
(largely imported) gets leant into by a stronger pound, all else
equal," said Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon.
Rishi Sunak, Britain's finance minister, on Friday played
down the impact his cost-of-living support package would have on
inflation, saying it would be less than 1 percentage point.
MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny said the package would help
cancel out the hit to real incomes from an expected energy bill
rise in October. He expects this will likely lead the Bank of
England to modify its recent "very grim forecasts" that
predicted no growth through the rest of this year and a
contraction in the fourth quarter and in 2023.
The Bank of England might therefore be encouraged to raise
interest rates further than the two 25 basis point hikes MUFG
expects, Halpenny said.
But with 125 bps of hikes priced in for 2022 he doubted this
week's package would raise rate rise expectations, meaning "the
impact on the pound will be marginal."
