Sterling hits new highs against dollar, flat versus euro

01/12/2022 | 11:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to new highs against the dollar while it was almost unchanged versus the euro, with investors focused on potential rate increases from the Bank of England.

The pound has strengthened recently as investors ramped up expectations of further rate rises, while Britain's focus on rolling out booster vaccinations rather than returning to coronavirus lockdown measures boosted risk sentiment.

Sterling did not appear to be affected by political problems facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who apologized in parliament for attending a garden drinks gathering at his official residence during a lockdown in May 2020.

The pound rose 0.4% against the dollar, hitting its highest level since Nov. 4 at $1.3695 overnight.

The greenback fell to a fresh two-month low after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.

Sterling was up 0.05% versus the euro at 83.44 pence, after touching its highest level versus the single currency since February 2020 on Tuesday.

“The pound remains better positioned as long as markets continue to see prospects of a further aggressive tightening by the Bank of England this year,” Unicredit analysts said.

Markets are pricing in an almost 80% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in February.

“Markets seem very skeptical to price-in any political instability in the UK, with the pound still scoring as the best performing currency of 2022,” ING analysts said.

It emerged on Tuesday that Johnson’s private secretary had invited more than 100 people to a "bring your own booze" party at the prime minister's official residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

“We continue to favor EUR/GBP downside and a break below 0.8300 in the near term, and another good day for risk sentiment would likely help the higher-beta GBP gain some more ground,” they added. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.35% 0.63668 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.19821 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.3688 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.700025 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.54% 0.7989 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.83441 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.14229 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.41% 0.011869 Delayed Quote.1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.013556 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.87% 0.68428 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.47% 0.875442 Delayed Quote.0.36%
HOT NEWS