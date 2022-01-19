Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling holds close to 23-month high against euro after UK CPI data

01/19/2022 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A two Euro coin is pictured next to an English ten Pound note in an illustration

(Reuters) - Sterling held close to a 23-month high against the euro and edged up against the dollar after higher-than-expected British inflation data added to pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates next month.

Consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, its highest in almost 30 years, official data showed.

The dollar was slightly lower, holding near a weekly high, after a surge in U.S. yields resulted in sharp gains this week against the euro amid growing bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates.

Sterling was flat at 83.28 pence to the euro, within striking distance of its highest since February 2020 at 83.23 pence, hit on Jan. 11.

ING analysts said the inflation numbers, combined with better November activity data and better jobs data, suggested a 25bp hike by the Bank of England on Feb. 3.

"An awful lot is priced for the BoE cycle - yet we think it is too early to 'fade' the GBP rally on a fully-priced BoE cycle - just in the same way it is too early to fade the dollar rally," they said.

The pound rose 0.2% against the dollar at $1.3619, after hitting its highest since Nov. 1 last week at $1.3749.

However, some analysts consider that markets have already priced in multiple rate rises this year.

"GBP-USD further receding from recent peaks above 1.37 suggests that upside potential for this pair may be constrained above that threshold," Unicredit analysts said.

Bank of America (BofA) said it was bearish on the prospects for the British currency, adding that a positioning squeeze was the main driver of its rise at the beginning of 2022.

"Brexit matters, and the UK is faced with a unique set of challenges compared to other G10 nations," BofA analysts said.

"The passing of the pandemic may ease some of the UK's supply chain issues, but not all."

Political risks remained in the background, although the Telegraph said 11 lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had submitted letters of no confidence in him on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.16% 0.5291 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.63525 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.44% 46.26 Delayed Quote.3.98%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.2006 Delayed Quote.0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.36243 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.01% 0.588388 Delayed Quote.0.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.706419 Delayed Quote.0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.80148 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.8328 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.13473 Delayed Quote.0.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.05% 0.00987 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.011846 Delayed Quote.0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.013436 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.40% 0.67966 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.18% 0.733983 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.881282 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aIndonesia government drafting plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI
RE
05:51aTurkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm
RE
05:51aGold off one-week lows, U.S. rate hike bets reign in gains - Reuters News
RE
05:47aBetting Omicron has peaked, England set to lift COVID rules
RE
05:45aSterling holds close to 23-month high against euro after UK CPI data
RE
05:45aIndonesia government drafting plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI
RE
05:45aTONY WOOD : UK Inflation Data Could Mean 'Substantial' Rate Increases
DJ
05:43aIndian shares drop to over one-week lows on tech slump
RE
05:40aGold off one-week lows, U.S. rate hike bets reign in gains
RE
05:40aOil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Asia shares fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
4Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
5French state pledges to stand by EDF - finance minister Le Maire

HOT NEWS