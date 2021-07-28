Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling holds firm after UK COVID-19 infections drop

07/28/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling held firm in early London trading on Wednesday, close to a 13-day high against the dollar despite a broader tone of risk aversion in currency markets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Caution ahead of the Fed meeting later in the session pushed the dollar index higher and mostly saw riskier currencies lose out, with a fall in Chinese equity markets also contributing to the "risk-off" moves.

But the pound was an outlier, mostly holding on to its recent gains. It saw a sudden surge on Tuesday around the time at which daily foreign exchange benchmarks are calculated.

At 0808 GMT on Wednesday, the pound was at $1.3869, close to its highest in 13 days. It was steady against the euro, having briefly strengthened to 0.84995 earlier in the session - crossing the key psychological 0.85 level for the first time since April.

Analysts attributed the pound's gains to COVID-19 cases in Britain declining over the last seven days, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against drawing conclusions from the data, saying it was too early to assess whether there was a definite trend.

Sentiment was also lifted by an expected lessening of travel restrictions.

The decline in infections "has very much put a dent into fears that had been growing that UK growth in H2 was going to be less than previously expected", said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"This sentiment had been weighing on sterling and as it has dissipated, so the pound has started to claw back some of its lost ground."

Most lockdown restrictions in England were lifted on July 19. Speculators went net short on the pound for the first time since December 2020 in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data showed on Friday.

"Sterling is the best performing G10 currency so far this week, as it detached from global risk appetite dynamics and may have been buoyed by a slowdown in UK Covid-19 cases, which is raising hopes that the government's decision to lift almost all restrictions may prove to be a sustainable approach," wrote ING FX strategists in a note to clients.

ING said that sterling may test the 0.85 level versus the euro today, as there may be some hawkish speculation about the Bank of England meeting next week.

The BoE looks set to keep its stimulus running at full speed next week despite two policymakers breaking ranks to suggest that its nearly 900 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) bond-buying scheme might have to end early as inflation speeds up.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.52956 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.6222 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.7345 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.1743 Delayed Quote.4.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.38679 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.18% 0.573145 Delayed Quote.0.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.22% 0.67331 Delayed Quote.4.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7943 Delayed Quote.1.54%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 11925.92 Delayed Quote.2.21%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.8511 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.1804 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.26% 0.009697 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.31% 0.01139 Delayed Quote.1.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013449 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.69427 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.09% 0.721085 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.847242 Delayed Quote.3.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40aChina health stocks slammed as investors fear regulators' diagnosis
RE
04:38aOil rises towards $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry
RE
04:36aSterling holds firm after UK COVID-19 infections drop
RE
04:31aFTSE 100 rises on Barclays boost, weakness in miners cap gains
RE
04:28aJapanese automaker Nissan posts surprise Q1 profit, raises full-year forecast
RE
04:22aDollar stands firm as investors eye Fed decision
RE
04:17aChina's regulatory crackdown a drag on HK's IPO pipeline - bankers
RE
04:14aUK pubs group Marston's says tax cut should stay to aid recovery
RE
04:13aEasyJet CEO says UK travel rule change is too late
RE
04:08aBASF reports second-quarter beat, says no Delta impact so far
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
4Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit tops forecasts

HOT NEWS