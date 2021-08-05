Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling holds gains as BoE sticks with stimulus despite inflation

08/05/2021 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound briefly extended its rise on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates and its bond-buying programme on hold while largely sticking with its forecasts for an economic recovery.

Investors will be closely watching for any signals from the central bank when the BoE governor speaks later at a news conference on plans for how it will eventually reverse its stimulus, as some policymakers elsewhere begin to taper asset purchases.

By 1115 GMT, sterling traded at $1.3916, more or less where it was before the BoE decision and after briefly spiking to as high as $1.3945 a few minutes after the decision.

Against the euro the pound rose 0.2% 85.11 pence.

Gilt yields initially jumped, with the 10-year yield up to 0.540% compared to 0.510% just before the statement, but quickly gave up that gain to trade at 0.508% by 1125 GMT.

Two-year yields also rose as high as 0.108% before easing to 0.070%..

Sterling has been a strong performer in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases - while still high - have fallen and high vaccination rates have allowed the British government to lift most social-distancing rules.

Britain's economy has recouped much of its 10% crash of 2020 and is on course to match the United States and grow at the fastest pace among major affluent nations this year.

On Thursday the BoE said its Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 to keep its government bond-buying programme at 875 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion). Michael Saunders voted to scale back the programme.

The BoE has said price growth could hit 4% later this year - double its target - but crucially policymakers see inflation rises as temporary, a point reiterated on Thursday.

"The economy is cautiously reopening but the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has yet to see enough economic activity to justify adjusting its current policy. Yes, we have witnessed a heroic rebound from the economic crash last year, but the recovery has not been evenly distributed," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a European strategist at Raymond James.

The BoE also said that it would start reducing its stock of bonds when its policy rate reaches 0.5% by not reinvesting proceeds, and it would start considering selling down its holdings when the rate reaches at least 1%

Analysts said before the BoE decision that there was a risk of sterling falling as investors reprice the possibility of a hawkish tilt from the central bank. Two dissenting policymakers calling for a cut to stimulus had spurred a rally in the pound.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.15% 0.53215 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.62528 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.17496 Delayed Quote.4.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.04% 0.574155 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.674554 Delayed Quote.4.44%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.85104 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.22% 0.00969 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.01139 Delayed Quote.1.29%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. -0.85% 128.42 Delayed Quote.35.38%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.26% 0.718117 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.843761 Delayed Quote.2.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aANALYSIS : Democrats see chance to reset Wall St. oversight when top Fed official steps down
RE
07:52aDaily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit RMS to Moody's for $2 billion
RE
07:52aDollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE
RE
07:50aTSX futures gain on strong corporate earnings
RE
07:45aChina caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas
RE
07:44aSterling holds gains as BoE sticks with stimulus despite inflation
RE
07:44aRegeneron results beat estimates on COVID-19 therapy boost
RE
07:37aRobinhood slides 10% after four days of surge
RE
07:36aCigna sees larger impact from pandemic to 2021 earnings
RE
07:35aBank of England Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 0.1%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Cost cuts, asset sales keep Rolls-Royce on track despite weak travel

HOT NEWS