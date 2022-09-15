Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling holds steady vs dollar near 35-year low

09/15/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British pound coins are seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling was little changed against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, hovering above a 35-year low touched last week against the greenback as investors fret about the economic outlook and continue to favour the U.S. currency.

Sterling has been one of the worst performing major currencies in 2022, hit by expectations of a long recession, stubbornly high inflation and political instability.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss's plans to fund a mammoth energy support package by increasing borrowing have added to investor concerns about the long-term outlook for the British economy.

"There's a lot of talk about stagflation at the moment and the one place that has it right now is the UK economy," said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

"That's a big reason why the currency has done so badly this year."

By 0744 GMT, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1524, just above last week's 35-year low of $1.1407.

Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 86.495 pence.

The Bank of England (BoE) meets next week and is expected to raise its interest rate by at least 50 basis points (bps), possibly even 75 bps, as it looks to slow the rate of inflation.

Money markets are fully pricing in a half point rate rise at Thursday's meeting and currently imply around a 65% chance of a larger 75 basis point rise, according to Refinitiv data.

Data released on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation fell last month for the first time in almost a year. However, the core consumer price index, which strips out food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to its highest since 1992.

The BoE releases its monthly survey on inflation expectations on Thursday, although economists are playing down the importance after the government announced a new energy support package after the fieldwork was completed.

"With the August survey responses having been collected prior to the government's announcement of the Energy Price Guarantee scheme, the results of the latest quarterly survey are likely to be seen as somewhat redundant," Lloyds Banking Group economist Hann-Ju Ho said in a note.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Samuel Indyk


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.20% 0.58569 Delayed Quote.9.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.11% 0.67702 Delayed Quote.5.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.15574 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.15348 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.11% 0.658883 Delayed Quote.12.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.761551 Delayed Quote.9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7594 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.86515 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 0.9979 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V 0.00% 9.93 Delayed Quote.0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.13% 0.010893 Delayed Quote.10.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.012593 Delayed Quote.6.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012565 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 2.27% 47.272 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.6008 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.08% 0.867092 Delayed Quote.17.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.01% 1.002084 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aFactbox-India panel recommendations for booming online gaming industry
RE
04:14aEXCLUSIVE-SKILL OR CHANCE : India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
RE
04:12aSterling holds steady vs dollar near 35-year low
RE
04:12aS.African lender FirstRand reports 22% rise in full-year profit
RE
04:12aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by Housebuilders, Banks
DJ
04:11aIndia panel says new regulations should include measur…
RE
04:11aIndian govt panel on online gaming calls for new regul…
RE
04:11aIndia panel says new federal law needed to regulate in…
RE
04:09aGerman yield curve flattens, 2/10-year gap at lowest since August 2021
RE
04:08aNo competition concerns regarding planned cooperation of uniper,…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2INDIA RUPEE-Rupee slips tracking higher Treasury yields; Fed meet next ..
3Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
4Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
5FirstRand : analysis of financial results – June 2022

HOT NEWS