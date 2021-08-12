Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling little changed by Britain's 4.8% GDP growth in Q2

08/12/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling was little changed on Thursday as analysts expected the Bank of England to make no moves in its monetary policy after official data showed Britain's economy grew in line with expectations in the second quarter.

The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter, in line with a Reuters poll of economists' quarter-on-quarter expectations.

Analysts said the BoE was unlikely to make a move on the data, with expectations for economic growth in Britain to slow down in the third quarter.

"The data is unlikely to move the needle on the BoE story and perhaps a widening trade deficit also prevents GBP from moving too much higher," ING told their clients in a note

Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London said "it is quite likely that the pace of growth has already peaked".

"For sterling, while the economic landscape continues to provide solid support, it does suggest further topside progress will be slow," he added.

Sterling was flat versus the dollar at $1.3869, after rising in the previous session interrupting a 3-day losing streak versus the greenback.

Versus the euro, the pound traded just off 18-month highs touched on Tuesday and was flat on the day, exchanging hands at 84.62 pence.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.03% 0.53128 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.6271 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.18015 Delayed Quote.5.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.38653 Delayed Quote.1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.00% 0.576585 Delayed Quote.0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.680592 Delayed Quote.5.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.79936 Delayed Quote.1.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.84707 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.17466 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.25% 0.009706 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.21% 0.011466 Delayed Quote.2.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.70378 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.00% 0.721173 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.851296 Delayed Quote.4.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aIndia set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again soon - Bloomberg News
RE
04:55aPhilippine central bank keeps rate at record low amid COVID surge, vows continued support
RE
04:55aSpending on UK cards rises to 99% of pre-pandemic level
RE
04:52aLi Auto's Hong Kong shares close down on debut, says considering mainland listing
RE
04:52aSterling little changed by Britain's 4.8% GDP growth in Q2
RE
04:51aENTAIN : Euro 2020 fervour drives Ladbrokes owner Entain's profit
RE
04:51aDollar off four-month high as inflation jitters ease
RE
04:46aExclusive-UK's Inmarsat to upgrade L-band service to higher speeds
RE
04:39aAVIVA : shares jump as it returns $5.5 billion to investors after Cevian pressure
RE
04:30aCineworld eyes U.S. listing to bolster pandemic-strained finances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
2Exclusive-Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..

HOT NEWS