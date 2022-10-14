Sterling money market funds see significant inflows due to gilt volatility - Fitch

Fitch said it believed most of the increase was down to pension funds building up cash given an increase in collateral requirements from many liability-driven investment (LDI) funds.

The maximum daily inflow at a fund level among Fitch-rated sterling short-term money market funds (MMFs) peaked at 17% of assets under management on Sept. 30 compared with a usual level of around 5%, the ratings agency said in a note.

"The maximum daily outflow was relatively stable at the time, although outflows have increased for some funds more recently," Fitch said, added it expected inflows and outflows to be volatile given uncertainty over the Bank of England's willingness to further support the gilt market.

