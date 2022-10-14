Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling money market funds see significant inflows due to gilt volatility - Fitch

10/14/2022 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling money market funds saw a significant rise in inflows during the turbulence in British government bond markets following last month's mini-budget, a development that was likely driven by pension funds, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

Fitch said it believed most of the increase was down to pension funds building up cash given an increase in collateral requirements from many liability-driven investment (LDI) funds.

The maximum daily inflow at a fund level among Fitch-rated sterling short-term money market funds (MMFs) peaked at 17% of assets under management on Sept. 30 compared with a usual level of around 5%, the ratings agency said in a note.

"The maximum daily outflow was relatively stable at the time, although outflows have increased for some funds more recently," Fitch said, added it expected inflows and outflows to be volatile given uncertainty over the Bank of England's willingness to further support the gilt market.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:10aIndicators point to hard winter for Germany - economy ministry
RE
04:09aSouth African rand rebounds as U.S. dollar trades lower
RE
04:06aLufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
RE
04:06aBelgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
RE
04:03aJapan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
RE
04:01aSingapore announces S$1.5 billion support package for all Singaporean households
RE
03:59aWorld stocks bounce, fiscal hopes boost UK bonds
RE
03:54aSerbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc - German interior minister
RE
03:52aGazprom CEO says big part of Nord Stream may need to be replaced
RE
03:49aSNAPSHOT-Britain's bond market turmoil
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates
2Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter cou..
3Iron ore outlook clouded by global demand woes, supply risks
4Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
5Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus and easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS