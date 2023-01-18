Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling nudges up as UK inflation drops to 3-month low, jumps vs yen

01/18/2023 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, as data showed British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December but remains near 40-year highs.

The pound was up around 0.3% to $1.2327, and was 0.1% lower against the euro at around 87.93 pence.

Currency traders more broadly were focused on the Bank of Japan, which on Wednesday defied market expectations and maintained ultra-low interest rates.

That sent the yen skidding against other currencies and sterling was up 1.6% versus the yen at 160.

The UK's inflation figures were largely in line with consensus expectations, with the downward momentum likely offering some comfort to the Bank of England (BoE) and households struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

But analysts noted an increase in services inflation and accelerating food and drink prices as cause for some concern for policy-makers.

"It's important to note that core services jumped from 6.4% to 6.8%, a development that the BoE should particularly take into consideration, and when added to yesterday's wage data should tilt the balance towards a 50 bps hike in February," ING analysts wrote in a note.

The BoE has hiked interest rates nine times since December 2021 to try to lower inflation, and markets are currently placing a 82% chance of a 50 bps rate hike at the next meeting, set for Feb 2.

Official wage growth data on Tuesday showed pay excluding bonuses rose by an annual 6.4% in the September-to-November period, the biggest increase since records began in 2001.

The pound is close to a six-month high of $1.2446 touched last month, but the outlook remains gloomy as recession fears, high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis weigh on the British economy.

RBC currency strategist Adam Cole said his team takes a negative view of the pound, with a longer-term forecast of $1.10.

"Longer-term we are still concerned about the imbalance in the UK economy, and everything that came to the fore in September around the mini budget - many of the issues that highlighted haven't changed," RBC's Cole said, highlighting the UK's borrowing deficit and current account deficit.

British markets were thrown into turmoil last September as former prime minister Liz Truss's plan for unfunded tax cuts hurt the country's fiscal credibility.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Lucy Raitano


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.04% 0.56898 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.14% 0.6468 Delayed Quote.1.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.52% 90.999 Delayed Quote.0.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.1357 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 1.47% 159.81 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.23336 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.606833 Delayed Quote.0.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.39% 0.689508 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.29% 96.97 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.7479 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.19% 0.87999 Delayed Quote.0.21%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 1.68% 140.659 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.59% 1.08532 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.30% 0.009958 Delayed Quote.0.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.31% 0.011332 Delayed Quote.0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 1.36% 1.594922 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012287 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -1.81% 0.7057 Delayed Quote.2.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.76% 83.95 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.6478 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.38% 0.811109 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.58% 0.921294 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.10% 129.587 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Economy"
04:40aRussia's Sberbank to start operations in Crimea
RE
04:40aRussia's lavrov: washington broke off strategic dialogue with r…
RE
04:39aLavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
RE
04:39aDavos 2023: Japan nearing phase where monetary easing can end -trade minister
RE
04:38aRussia's lavrov: dismisses talks of reparations or tribunal ove…
RE
04:37aExclusive-Vietnam market risks missing 2025 deadline for upgrade to emerging status - sources
RE
04:37aFrench grid operator rte says: winter of 2023-24 appears less r…
RE
04:35aSterling nudges up as UK inflation drops to 3-month low, jumps vs yen
RE
04:35aRussia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table
RE
04:33aUniCredit CEO says Europe may escape recession - CNBC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Result of Accelerated Placement..
3France's RTE grid operator says most risks to power supply behind us
4NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
5Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS