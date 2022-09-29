Sterling posts sharp gains; dollar down against most currencies

*
Pound rallies after 1% fall as PM defends economic plan
BoE buys gilts for 2nd day
Euro up vs dollar; German inflation soars
Japan signals readiness to intervene in FX again
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling gained in
volatile trading on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar fell against
some currencies, with investors taking comfort from the Bank of
England's purchase of long-dated bonds to stabilize the market.
The pound rose 1.4% to $1.1034. After hitting a
fresh 37-year low of $1.0327 three days ago, sterling has
rallied 6.4% against the dollar.
The recovery in the British currency was due in part to the
BoE's action. On Thursday, the BoE bought 1.415 billion pounds
($1.55 billion) of British government bonds with maturities of
more than 20 years, the second day of a multi-billion pound
program designed to stabilize the market.
"Sterling is outperforming and this a follow-up from what we
saw yesterday," said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy
at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The Bank of England took a pretty decisive step to
stabilize markets. And that is being taken positively by the
currency market," he added.
Sterling initially fell on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz
Truss defended her government tax-cutting budget.
The dollar, on the other hand, slipped against a basket of
major currencies. It was last down 0.1% at 112.454.
The euro rose 0.4% against the dollar to $0.9767.
Data showed euro zone economic sentiment fell sharply and by
more than expected in September as confidence dropped among
companies and consumers, who are also downbeat about price
trends in the coming months.
The big focus was German inflation, which jumped to 10.9%
this month, far beyond expectations for a reading of 10%. That
suggests the figure for the wider 19-country euro zone, due on
Friday, is also likely to exceed the predicted 9.6%, reinforcing
the case for another 75 basis points increase at the next
European Central Bank policy meeting.
That said, some analysts think the ECB's potential action is
likely just a short-term boost.
"Rate increases can support a currency... But the process of
inflation is never good for a currency, especially if inflation
hasn't been tamed properly by the central bank," said Stephen
Gallo, European head of FX Strategy at BMO in London.
"I would not want to own the euro simply because the ECB is
hiking. I would want to own the euro when the U.S. dollar peaks,
and when it becomes clear that euro zone inflation is moderating
and when it becomes clear that the bloc is clear of a massive
recession," he added.
In other currency pairs, the dollar rose 0.3% to 144.525 yen
.
Japan intervened last week to shore up a struggling yen.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday Japan's recent
currency intervention was conducted to rectify market distortion
caused by speculative currency moves. He signalled his readiness
to intervene again if speculation persists.
Elsewhere, China's offshore yuan bounced about
0.5%to 7.1280 per dollar after Reuters reported state banks have
been told to stock up for yuan intervention.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank 0.6% to
US$0.6483. A new measure of consumer prices showed annual
inflation eased a bit from August to July, offering hope that
cost pressures might be close to a peak.
