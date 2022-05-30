Sterling rangebound near one-month high

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The British pound edged higher
against a faltering U.S. dollar on Monday and was set for its
first monthly gain in five as the risk-sensitive currency
benefited from improving sentiment.
As markets have readjusted their rate hike expectations from
the Federal Reserve lower, the dollar index has weakened
over 3.5% from its mid-May peak. This helped lift sterling after
it reached its lowest level since March 2020 earlier in the
month.
"The rebound in GBPUSD largely reflects USD depreciation,"
said Vasileios Gkionakis, EMEA head of CitiFX G10 strategy, who
remains bearish on sterling against the euro and commodity FX,
citing weakening growth, depleting household savings, absence of
meaningful fiscal stimulus and a likely resurfacing of Northern
Ireland protocol-related headlines.
The trading range was relatively narrow through Monday as
U.S. stock and bond markets were closed for the Memorial Day
public holiday, while the British calendar is looking light this
week with markets closed on Thursday and Friday for the Spring
Bank Holiday and Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
At 1358 GMT, the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at
$1.2640, just off Friday's monthly high of $1.26665.
Against the euro, sterling was down 0.2% at 85.15 pence.
Despite sterling's recent recovery against the dollar, data
on Friday released from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed investors slightly added to their sterling net
short position in the latest week.
The net short position now stands at $6.3 billion, the
largest short since 2019.
Analysts are increasingly bearish on sterling given signs of
a weakening economy and as the Bank of England continues to
raise interest rates in an attempt to bring down inflation.
"Hiking rates against a sharply slowing economy is never a
good look for any currency," Bank of America FX Strategist Kamal
Sharma said in a research note.
"An alleviation of the current risk off environment and
fiscal stimulus may provide some relief but the damage has been
done and the outlook for GBP looks grim," Sharma added.
