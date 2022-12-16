Sterling recoil paints BoE as weakest link: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks
like it's being outed as the weakest link.
Sterling's withering slide on Thursday in the thick of this
week's central bank tightening spree suggests the BoE is
favourite to be the first among Western peers to blink when
faced with a deepening economic downturn next year - even if
inflation is still above target by then.
Fair assessment or not, that calculation feeds off deep
splits within the Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) and a
peculiarly British vulnerability to the unfolding downturn that
was revealed in technicolour during September's UK budget farce.
In what first appeared like an impressive show of force this
week, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Swiss
National Bank and Bank of England all raised interest rates by
half a percentage point each and all signalled determination to
tighten policy further to snuff out inflation.
But while soundings and guidance around the future resolve
of the Fed, ECB and SNB were seen as relatively hawkish, it was
a different takeaway from the UK central bank.
Revealing doubts, the recently buoyant pound took the heat
on the day. Sterling recoiled more than 1% against the euro - in
its second worst day since the September collapse and among the
worst five days it's seen since the pandemic hit. It also fell
1.5% against the dollar and 1% on the Swiss franc.
The primary reason was that two of the nine-person MPC voted
to end the Bank's rate rise campaign right away as the recession
the Bank thinks is already underway will get entrenched next
year.
Even though a majority of six opted for the half point move
and another voted for matching November's jumbo 75 basis point
rise, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra reckoned nine straight
rate rises to date were "more than sufficient" to get inflation
back to the 2% target from more than 10% at present.
Tenreyro's stance on peak rates had been well flagged last
month - but many had assumed Dhingra would opt for another hike,
even if a smaller one than delivered. With two voters now
arguing to stop tightening altogether, tension mounts.
What's more, many investors read Catherine Mann's lone
uber-hawkish vote for 75bps as another potential signal of an
early halt to the campaign.
While Mann felt another sharp shock may have been needed to
break 'inflation psychology' embedding in wage settlements and
expectations, there was an element of getting it out of the way
quickly before deep recession makes that near impossible.
"Pulling forward monetary action now would reduce the risk
that Bank Rate would need to rise well into next year even as
the economy slowed further," she was cited in BoE meeting
minutes as arguing.
THE END IS NIGH?
Candriam fund manager Jamie Niven said that while February
and March BoE decisions may yet hinge on wage settlements
emerging from a wave of winter labour strikes in the public
sector, the bar goes much higher after that.
"It is difficult to foresee the BoE being able to continue
hiking in Q2 as the impact of earlier hikes feeds through," he
said, adding "risks are still to the downside in terms of
terminal pricing".
If the pushback against any further tightening has started
in earnest with base rates at 3.5%, it makes market pricing for
peak rates of 4.5% seem even more of a stretch - even if that
implied 'terminal rate' crept lower to 4.5% on Thursday from
about 4.6% before the BoE decision and more than 5% in late
October.
On the flipside, the Bank's statement and Governor Andrew
Bailey's comments, rather pointedly, did not protest the extent
of market pricing the way they had done at last month's meeting.
But with the median economist forecast for the Bank's
terminal rate somewhere around 4.25%, markets still seem
aggressively positioned for a hawkish surprise and the pound may
be more vulnerable to that revision as the winter progresses.
"With two members voting to pause on the hiking cycle, it's
clear that the overall appetite for further monetary policy
tightening is starting to wane amongst the committee," said
Deutsche economist Sanjay Raja, adding there was now a "real
risk" to Deutsche's forecast for a 4.5% terminal rate.
Significantly, the implied Fed terminal rate edged higher to
4.9% after its policy setpiece on Wednesday - even if is still
below the 5.1% the Fed indicated. The ECB equivalent did
likewise toward 3%, while announcing a relatively punchy
timeline for its balance sheet unwind.
The chance of a wobble on Threadneedle Street seems higher.
"With an increasingly discordant committee, future hikes at
subsequent meetings might not seem as obvious, even if ongoing
inflationary pressures should continue to direct the Bank's
actions," said Charles Hepworth, Investment Director, GAM
Investments.
And if an anti-inflation resolve is in doubt, on top of a
heavy UK government bond sale schedule and amid active gilt
sales from the BoE's balance sheet, the ghosts of September may
not be far off.
"After its recent bullish run, sterling strength could be
somewhat more questionable from here," said Edward Hutchings,
Head of Rates at Aviva Investors. "And with further Quantitative
Tightening to come plus a staggering amount of gilt issuance,
2023 will continue to be volatile for the UK gilt market."
