Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling rises as BoE's Broadbent warns of price pressure from tight job market

12/06/2021 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Monday after Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent warned Britain's tight labour market will add pressure on inflation, reigniting some hopes for an interest rate hike.

After Friday's slump, sterling strengthened 0.1% versus the dollar, to $1.3238 at 1540 GMT, remaining not far from a 2021 low of $1.3194 touched last week.

Versus the euro, the pound was 0.3% higher at 85.21 pence, after touching a three-week low of 85.52 pence on Sunday at 2111 GMT.

Sterling strengthened after the BoE's Broadbent said Britain's tight labour market was likely to be a more persistent source of inflation. He said inflation might "comfortably exceed" 5% in April next year and that transitory inflation should be understood as referring to the next 18-24 months.

Broadbent's warnings chimed with remarks from BoE policymaker Catherine Mann last week that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could bring more inflation if consumers switch demand again from services to goods, said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"This re-focuses attention on the possibly of rate hikes from the Bank, though the market is far from convinced about a move next week," Foley said.

Markets now broadly expect the BoE to keep interest rates unchanged at its Dec. 16 policy meeting as the Omicron variant spreads across the world.

On Friday, BoE policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted for an interest rate hike in November, said he wanted more information about the impact of Omicron before deciding how to vote this month.

Unwound expectations for a December rate hike worsened the outlook for the pound, which is unlikely to be able to hold on to gains, said Foley.

Positioning has moved heavily against sterling with real money investors extending net GBP shorts to levels not seen since October 2019, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.

(Graphic, GBP Positions:

)

"Clearly, Omicron-related uncertainty risks is compromising the prospect of a December move," Stretch said.

Broadbent said he did not know whether he would vote to raise interest rates in December, but noted the BoE's forecasts showed a need for higher borrowing costs ahead.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Alex Richardson and Catherine Evans)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aBank investment chiefs signal China and emerging market caution
RE
11:51aHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, says source
RE
11:47aSpain's net debt issuance 75 bln euros in 2021, 25% less than forecast
RE
11:41aRally in Trump-linked stocks fades after social media venture reveals regulatory inquiries
RE
11:38aAB InBev sets first profit growth target under new chief
RE
11:36aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:35aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:29aSterling rises as BoE's Broadbent warns of price pressure from tight job market
RE
11:29aU.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta
RE
11:29aU.n. rights investigator on myanmar urges states to increase pressure on junta to deny it revenue and weapons after aung san suu kyi conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
5Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..

HOT NEWS