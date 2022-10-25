Sterling rises as Sunak becomes PM while dollar slumps

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied on Tuesday
on improved risk sentiment as Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime
minister, while the dollar dropped to a three-week low as
weakening U.S. economic data tempered expectations for the pace
of future U.S. rate hikes.
The potential for volatility is elevated in the foreign
exchange market this week, with central banks in the euro zone
and Canada expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, and the
Bank of Japan set to maintain ultra-low interest rates to
support its fragile economy.
Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two
months on Tuesday, tasked with tackling a mounting economic
crisis and a warring political party.
Sterling surged to its strongest level since Sept.
15, and was last up 1.64% at $1.14675, but currency strategists
expect the pound to remain under pressure.
"Beyond a brief honeymoon phase rally, I think the daunting
road ahead for the UK economy is likely to cap sterling gains,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera.
The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker amid signs that Federal
Reserve rate hikes are slowing the world's biggest economy. The
greenback slid into negative territory after data showed that
U.S. home prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped
demand.
"The housing data being weak just drives home the view that
the Fed after November may adopt a slower pace of rate hikes and
that has left the dollar a little bit vulnerable over the short
term," Manimbo said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, was down 0.831% at 110.93 at 10:55 a.m.
EDT (1455 GMT).
The euro strengthened to a 20-day high, with the
ECB looking set to raise rates by 75 basis points on Thursday as
it seeks to rein in red-hot inflation.
The common currency was last up 0.85% at 0.9957.
"Warm weather is fuelling (relative) optimism about the
energy crisis, even if Germany’s IFO data is deep into
recessionary territory," said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at
Societe General.
The Ifo Institute for Economic Research said Germany is
heading into recession, forecasting that Europe's biggest
economy will contract by 0.6% in the fourth quarter.
YEN AND YUAN
The yen firmed against the dollar after suspected Bank of
Japan (BOJ) intervention on Friday and Monday.
A retreat this week in long-term Treasury yields also helped
to support the Japanese currency. However, the policy background
for yen weakness is likely to be put into stark relief in coming
days, with the BOJ expected to stick to monetary stimulus on
Friday while the Fed is likely to raise rates by another 75
basis points on Wednesday of next week.
At 147.665 yen, the dollar was down from a 32-year high of
151.94 on Friday, which appeared to trigger successive bouts of
BOJ intervention.
The Ministry of Finance declined to comment on whether it
had ordered intervention in recent days, though it did confirm
action in September, which was the first yen-buying foray by
Japanese authorities since 1998.
China's currency, meanwhile, extended the weakness seen
since Chinese leader Xi Jinping's choice of leadership team at
the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress raised fears that
growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.
The onshore yuan slid to its lowest in nearly 15
years on Tuesday after the central bank set the lowest mid-point
since 2008. The offshore yuan dipped to a record low of
7.3746 aganst the dollar.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Joice Alves in
London; Editing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)