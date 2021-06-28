Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling rises as new health minister urges lifting of COVID restrictions

06/28/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Monday after Britain's new health minister, Sajid Javid, said he wants all COVID-19 restrictions lifted as soon as possible.

Javid was due to update lawmakers later on Monday on whether restrictions should be removed on July 19 as the government previously indicated. Javid has replaced Matt Hancock, who resigned on Saturday after admitting breaking COVID-19 guidance with an affair.

"As a former chancellor (finance minister) he (Javid) will be more sensitive to the costs suffered by the economy of lockdowns," said Jane Foley, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank.

Daily positive cases have been rising for a month in Britain but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining about 20 or lower.

Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.3896 versus the dollar at 1130 GMT, but it was on track for its worst months against the greenback since September.

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.2% to 85.78 pence, but was still bracing for the worst quarter against the common currency in a year.

Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank attributed sterling's rise to seasonal fluctuations.

"Historically the price action does tend to suggest a firm sterling into the end of month and quarter," he said.

This month, sterling dropped for the first time since April below $1.38 against a strengthening dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

Sterling was one of the worst performing G-10 currencies last week after the Bank of England kept the size of its stimulus programme unchanged and said inflation would surpass 3% as Britain's economy reopens, but the climb further above its 2% target would only be temporary.

Investors this week will also be watching a dispute between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade in the British province of Northern Ireland.

The current grace period waiving checks on British-made sausages and other chilled meats moving to Northern Ireland is due to end on June 30.

"The mood music on this had been positive last week, but failure to hear anything before Wednesday could un-nerve GBP," ING strategists wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.12% 0.635 Delayed Quote.1.02%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.25% 1.16663 Delayed Quote.3.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.38916 Delayed Quote.1.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.681064 Delayed Quote.5.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.81076 Delayed Quote.3.50%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.85711 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.19069 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011288 Delayed Quote.0.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.01347 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.70389 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 0.839828 Delayed Quote.2.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02aEMERGENCY ECB STIMULUS COULD END NEXT MARCH : Holzmann
RE
08:00aA three-time C. diff. Survivor and Registered Dietician publish book for patients, families, and caregivers impacted by Clostridioides difficile
SE
08:00aStretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus
RE
08:00aCOMMODITY OUTPERFORMANCE SWITCHING TO ENERGY FROM METALS : Russell
RE
07:50aEMERGENCY ECB STIMULUS COULD END NEXT MARCH : Holzmann
RE
07:48aSerco, Mitie win contract extensions for UK COVID-19 test centres
RE
07:45aSterling rises as new health minister urges lifting of COVID restrictions
RE
07:42aExclusive-New investor backs BT, says fibre JV may not be needed - source
RE
07:39aVerizon shows off 5G-connected robots at Barcelona conference
RE
07:39aGlobal shares sink as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
5European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high

HOT NEWS