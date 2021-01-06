Sterling rises for a second day as dollar falls

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher for a second
consecutive session on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened
after Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will
determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Market watchers believe a Democrat-controlled Senate would
help economic growth globally and thus most riskier assets, but
drag down bonds and the dollar as the U.S. budget and trade
deficits would be likely to grow.
In early London trading, the British pound edged
0.1% higher to $1.3638 versus a struggling dollar, close to a
May 2018 high of $1.37 tested on Monday. Against the euro
, the pound was steady at 90.36 pence.
"With the market’s medium to long-term view still pointing
towards the `back to normal' trade, downside on the pound should
be limited, especially as positioning is very neutral," Jordan
Rochester, a strategist at Nomura said.
For now, though, markets remain cautious on the pound's
outlook.
The expected damage to the economy from a new national
lockdown announced this week raised expectations the Bank of
England will announce more policy easing.
Money markets now expect the central bank to take benchmark
interest rates into negative territory as early as May, compared
with an August estimate just after the Brexit deal was struck.
And while bullish pound bets have registered a fourth
consecutive week of gains, according to weekly positioning data
the size of the gains in the latest week is far smaller than in
previous weeks.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Larry King)