Sterling rises from 11-month low; investors focus on Brexit and BoE

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The pound edged higher on Monday
but lagged behind other risk-linked currencies, as investors
focused on talks over post-Brexit trade arrangements for
Northern Ireland as well as the likelihood of the Bank of
England raising rates next month.
Relations between Brussels and London have deteriorated in
recent weeks after Britain, unhappy with the Brexit deal it
signed up to in 2020, threatened to trigger an emergency clause
known as Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol,
potentially leading to a trade war.
Britain and the EU will intensify their efforts to break the
impasse this week, the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic
said.
Analysts were split over how much impact the Brexit tensions
were having on the pound, which benefited from a "risk-on" mood
in currency markets but lagged behind peers.
At 1242 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% versus the dollar at
$1.3436, up from the 11-month low of $1.3354 it hit on Friday
last week.
Versus the euro, it was flat, at 85.28 pence per euro
.
"The FX market has still been quite reluctant to price in
any Brexit-related risk premium on GBP," wrote ING strategists
in a note to clients.
"Our moderately bullish bias on GBP for the remainder of the
year is tied to the view that markets will continue to steer
away from embedding much political risk into GBP."
Weekly CFTC positioning data showed that speculators are
overall bullish on the pound versus the dollar.
But one-month risk reversals - a gauge of the market's
expectations of the pound's direction - hit their lowest since
December 2020 on Thursday last week. The gauge is in negative
territory which indicates the market expects the pound to fall.
"The ever-falling level of the risk reversals suggests that
the market is getting increasingly worried about the pound,
which I suspect has something to do with the UK brinksmanship
around Article 16," Marshall Gittler, head of investment
research at BDSwiss Group, said in a client note.
Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, said that the Brexit
tensions were "a continuing headwind for sterling" but that
until there is clear event such as triggering Article 16, the
move will be a "gentle slow grind lower... as opposed to a sharp
move."
In the week ahead, markets will be focused on the UK jobs
report on Tuesday and CPI data on Wednesday.
The Bank of England will be the first major central bank to
raise interest rates but whether that initial increase comes as
soon as next month or early next year has divided economists
polled by Reuters.
Mizuho's Jones said the pound was also being weakened by
investors reducing their expectations for a rate hike in
December.
