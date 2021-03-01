Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out

03/01/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Monday as a swift coronavirus vaccine roll-out supported the pound and fuelled hopes of economic recovery.

After retreating from a three-year high on Friday to fall below $1.39 amid a rout in global bond markets and concerns of inflation risks, sterling rose as high as $1.3999 in Asian trading.

Sterling was 0.2% higher at $1.3948 by 1020 GMT as investors bet that a vaccination programme would help lift the British economy.

Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.4% to 86.34 pence, after falling to 87.30 on Friday.

Britain reported on Sunday that more than 20 million people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while cases last week were down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5%.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce an extra 1.65 billion pounds to fund the country's vaccination roll-out as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday.

"Developments have yet again looked positive for sterling, with 20 million of the UK population having now received their first vaccine at a minimum and reports that fiscal stimulus will remain supportive in Wednesday's budget," said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

Sunak will also announce 5 billion pounds of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns such as shops, bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons, the government said on Saturday.

Speculators added to their net long position for the forth week running in the week to Feb. 23, CFTC positioning data showed. The market is at its most bullish in one year.

ING strategists said sterling positioning has moved in line with the pound's "very strong performance" in the spot market.

"The build-up of GBP longs may have further to run in our view," they added.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aFed's Thomas Barkin Says Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ
RE
05:36aPolaris to launch its first electric vehicle
RE
05:36aChina moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX
RE
05:34aOil jumps on vaccine optimism, U.S. stimulus
RE
05:33aChina's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators
RE
05:31aThailand sees at least $10 billion investment in industrial east this year
RE
05:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 01 March 2021
PU
05:29aIvory Coast to launch first vaccination drive with COVAX shots
RE
05:29aIndian shares jump on economic growth data, widening vaccination drive
RE
05:27aSterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
3From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
4ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ