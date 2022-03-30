Sterling rises vs dollar, hits three-month low versus euro

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The British pound rose against
the U.S. dollar but declined against the euro on Wednesday amid
uncertainty over the possibility of a ceasefire between Russia
and Ukraine.
Russia on Tuesday promised to scale back its military
operations near the Ukrainian city of Kyiv, but the United
States said it had not seen "signs of real seriousness" from
Moscow in pursuing peace.
"European FX, notably the euro and GBP have benefitted from
an unwind of Russian risks," said Justin McQueen, a strategist
at DailyFX.
"However, given that we have seen significant cross-EUR/GBP
buying, aided by narrowing rate differentials, the upside in the
pound has been modest at best," McQueen added.
Sterling was up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.3164.
Against a strengthening euro, the pound was down 0.1% after
earlier falling to its weakest level against the single currency
since Dec. 23.
Meanwhile, data from the British Retail Consortium showed
major retailers raised their prices by 2.1% in March, the
fastest annual increase since September 2011 and the fifth
consecutive monthly rise.
The data signals price pressures are continuing across the
economy, handing the Bank of England a dilemma as a
cost-of-living squeeze adds to growth risks.
Speaking on Wednesday about rising inflation due mostly to
the leap in global energy prices, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Ben Broadbent highlighted the issues facing
policymakers.
"From the narrow perspective of monetary policy it will
result in the near term in the difficult combination of even
higher inflation but weaker domestic demand and output growth,"
Broadbent said.
The BoE has signalled it could be prepared to pause its
tightening cycle after the next meeting, according to Michael
Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.
However, money markets are pricing in a further 139 basis
points of tightening by the end of the year, which would take
the BoE's bank rate above 2.0%.
"There's a clear divergence here, which leaves the pound
vulnerable to downside were hikes to be priced out," Brown wrote
in a note.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Barbara Lewis and Paul
Simao)