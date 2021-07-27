Sterling's sudden surge at FX fixing sends it to highest in over a week

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered against the
dollar to hit its highest in over a week on Tuesday, in a sudden
move that came at just around the time at which daily foreign
exchange benchmarks are calculated.
The pound has been particularly sensitive to risk sentiment
in recent weeks and has correlated well with the performance of
global stock markets. So an equity selloff, led by Chinese
technology stocks, had put the pound under pressure, sending it
to as low as $1.3778, or 0.3% weaker.
However, it suddenly popped higher at around 1500 GMT in
London - the time at which daily foreign exchange benchmarks are
calculated. It then traded 0.5% higher at $1.3891 - its highest
since July 15.
It firmed a touch versus the euro at 85.22 pence, also its
highest level since July 15.
Analysts said the recovery was at odds with risk sentiment
as stocks on Wall Street were still trading in the red.
"It's a bit of an odd one because it hasn't been accompanied
by a recovery in risk appetite," said Michael Brown, senior
market analyst at CaxtonFX.
"Looks to have been a fairly large amount of sterling
demand, mixed with chunky dollar selling, into the 4 p.m. fixing
which has driven the turnaround."
One explanation offered for the move was month-end portfolio
rebalancing flows.
"We are moving towards month end, with (the) current
sterling settlement date set for 29th July which may imply
across the board USD sales," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales,
financial institutions at Mizuho Bank. "My sense is the current
move may well be flow, rather than event, driven."
Besides the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning
later on Tuesday, pound traders are also looking for direction
from the Bank of England meeting next week.
BoE interest-rate setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday the
central bank should not scale back stimulus possibly until well
into 2022, because a recent uptick in inflation is likely to be
temporary and COVID-19 remains a threat to the economy.
Elsewhere in economic news, British retailers reported only
a slight slowdown in July after sales growth hit its highest in
almost three years in June, the first full month after
non-essential shops reopened from a coronavirus shutdown, data
showed.
The Confederation of British Industry's measure of the
volume of sales compared with a year earlier dipped to +23 from
June's +25, which was the highest since August 2018. Economists
polled by Reuters had mostly expected a fall to +21.
Receding COVID-19 cases in Britain have kept sterling
supported against the dollar. Data on Monday showed new COVID-19
cases in Britain had fallen for five consecutive days.
ING strategists told clients that euro-sterling appears to
have closed "a meaningful part" of its "prior misvaluation" and
is close to what it said was short-term fair value of 85 pence.
Speculators went net short on the pound for the first time
since December 2020 in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data
showed on Friday.
