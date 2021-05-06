Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

05/06/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy.

The BoE also announced a modest slowdown in its bond-buying stimulus and said this "should not be interpreted as a change in the stance of monetary policy".

The pound struggled to digest the BoE announcements, dropping initially before rising on the bond-buying slowdown and then weakening again.

By 1600 GMT, sterling was 0.2% weaker at $1.3883 and down 0.6% versus the euro at 86.79 pence.

Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout has allowed the economy to reopen faster than many had expected and with consumers and businesses stocked up on cash saved during the pandemic, economists are hiking their growth forecasts.

The BoE said it now forecast economic growth of 7.25% in 2021, up from a 5% growth forecast in February, while predicting that inflation would remain contained even with the accelerating recovery.

"The punchy cocktail of a reopening economy and excess consumer savings means that the UK economy should be set for a party for the remainder of the year," Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Any prospect of negative interest rates seems to have sailed for now" he added.

Slowing the pace of bond buying represents a moderate step towards the moment when the BoE begins to reverse its emergency stimulus. The BOE said it would slow its purchases to 3.4 billion pounds between May and August, from the current 4.4 billion-pound weekly pace.

But a reversal is still seen as some way off -- most economists polled by Reuters last month pencilled in a first rate hike only in 2023 and markets are now pricing about 20 basis points of hikes by end-2022.

"We had the initial headline that the overall purchase target was unchanged and that was greeted positively by markets given that there had been some speculation of a possible reduction in purchase volumes," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"And then it appears that the market responded to the headlines that the BoE would slow the pace of bond purchases. As the dust settles, there are also upbeat macro economic forecasts as well but overall it is a modest response."

Two-year British government bond yields initially fell towards a two-week low, but then rose back to stand 1.1 basis point higher on the day.

ELECTIONS

Thursday is a busy day for the UK with a series of local and regional elections. Dubbed 'Super Thursday', voting is underway in the Scottish and Welsh devolved parliaments as well as a clutch of local English council seats and a closely watched parliamentary by-election in England's north east.

Of most interest to sterling traders is the Scottish election, where the pro-independence ruling Scottish National Party has vowed to call another referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom if it wins a majority of seats.

Polls put the SNP significantly ahead of rivals but it could fall short of an outright majority.

(Additional reporting by Joice Alves and Dhara RanasingheEditing by Sujata Rao and Amy Caren Daniel)

By Tommy Wilkes


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.46% 0.55973 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.64509 Delayed Quote.1.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.77752 Delayed Quote.0.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.49% 1.15234 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.3888 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.77% 0.590521 Delayed Quote.1.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.26% 0.680629 Delayed Quote.5.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.66% 0.81997 Delayed Quote.3.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.51% 0.8675 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.36% 1.20503 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.39% 0.009782 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.011264 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013576 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.72263 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.14% 0.720015 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.36% 0.829855 Delayed Quote.1.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pCanadians seeking vaccines rely on web-savvy volunteers
RE
12:42pNorwegian Cruise sees plans for restarting U.S. sailing in July in jeopardy
RE
12:40pU.S. SEC chair pledges trading rules review in first Congressional hearing
RE
12:40pSterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys
RE
12:38pImf reaches staff level agreement on stand-by arrangement, stand-by credit facility for honduras, proposes to increase support to $769 mln
RE
12:31pCorn hits new eight-year peak, soybeans rally on supply worries
RE
12:30pNEC  : develops neuroscience-inspired AI technology for time series analysis- Face recognition and cyberattack analysis can be accelerated by up to 20 times -
AQ
12:22pEXCLUSIVE : UK court to reconsider $6.9 billion Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP
RE
12:21pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits over 1-year high on strong earnings; BoE slows bond-buying
RE
12:17pSwiss government says is still convinced that waiving ip rights in pandemic cannot guarantee fair, affordable and rapid access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic products against covid-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica lifts quarterly sales with China, U.S. he..

HOT NEWS