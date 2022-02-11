Sterling set for second consecutive week of gains

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The British pound held its ground
on Friday and was set to post a second consecutive weekly gain
as expectations of rising interest rates propped up the
currency.
Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged 0.2%
higher at $1.3577 but was set to rise 0.3% for the week. Versus
the euro, the pound gained 0.5% at 83.89 pence.
The pound's strength against the dollar was in stark
contrast to the greenback's other major rivals, which weakened
in early London trading amid rising expectations of U.S.
interest rate increases in the coming weeks.
As much as another 150 bps in increases are priced in for
the remainder of the year by the Bank of England compared to
nearly 170 bps by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lukewarm monthly economic growth data in December failed to
weigh on the pound.
Britain suffered a smaller economic hit than feared in
December as COVID-19 cases mounted, capping a historic two-year
collapse and rebound for the world's fifth-biggest economy, but
surging inflation is set to slow the recovery in
2022.
Analysts say slowing economic growth in the second half of
the year would weigh on the pound.
"The recovery will probably lose momentum in the course of
the year," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. "High
inflation, tax increases in April and the BoE's interest rate
hikes are a burden on the economy."
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee
Editing by Frances Kerry and Catherine Evans)