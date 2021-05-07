Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling shoots up after big U.S. jobs miss, UK election in focus

05/07/2021 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling rose versus the dollar and euro on Friday and was on track for weekly gains against both, as disappointing U.S. job data added pressure on the dollar, while traders watched for British local and regional election results.

The pound rose 0.5% in minutes, to a one-week high of $1.3972 versus the dollar after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in April.

In earlier trade, sterling was unable to hold on to gains made on Thursday after the Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion-dollar bond-purchasing programme.

But by 1451 GMT, the pound was 0.6% higher at $1.3976 versus the weakening dollar. It was up 0.1% against the euro at 86.90 pence.

Traders were also looking for evidence of any political risk after Thursday's elections.

Of most interest to sterling traders is the Scottish election, where the pro-independence ruling Scottish National Party has vowed to call another referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom if it wins a majority of seats.

The first results showed early successes for SNP, which won five of the first six seats to be declared, although there was an increase in support in some areas for opposition pro-union parties, indicating the final outcome of the election could be very close.

ING analysts said that a new Scottish referendum "is an event risk that could hold GBP back, but otherwise an optimistic assessment from the BOE yesterday should continue to see GBP supported".

The BOE predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy based on easing COVID-19 restrictions, but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. It also predicted that inflation would remain contained even with the accelerating recovery.

The upgraded growth and inflation forecasts are bringing some comfort for GBP bulls but the sterling rally in the first quarter "has already baked in a lot of good news into the price", said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

Sterling had its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro supported by Britain's faster vaccine rollout.

But as the vaccine push accelerates in the euro zone, Rabobank expects a slow move lower in EUR/GBP to 84.00 pence in the coming month, Foley said.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Barbara Lewis)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.17% 151.8 Delayed Quote.7.67%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.86859 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.62% 0.82373 Delayed Quote.1.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:13a#COVIDSOS : India Twitter paints desperate picture of COVID-19 crisis
RE
11:08aJPMorgan names two new CIOs for tech units
RE
11:03aEnbridge to keep Great Lakes pipeline running, defy looming Michigan shutdown order
RE
10:57aSterling shoots up after big U.S. jobs miss, UK election in focus
RE
10:56aAir Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions limit travel
RE
10:55aSudan passes second IMF review in step nearer debt relief - minister
RE
10:52aDARIN LAHOOD  : LaHood Introduces Digital Trade for Development Act
PU
10:49aCanada to Restart Advance Look at Employment Data Under Tighter Security
DJ
10:46aU.S. Chamber calls for end to $300-a-week jobless aid to ease labor shortage
RE
10:42aData shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5BARCLAYS PLC : Activist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake

HOT NEWS