Sterling slides after BoE buys bonds, dollar hits 20-year high

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling tumbled
against the dollar on Wednesday before paring some losses after
the Bank of England (BOE) said it would step in to prop up the
gilt market, and the dollar index touched a fresh 20-year high
trading was volatile.
The BOE said it would buy as many long-dated government
bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise financial
markets, and added that it would postpone next week's start of
its gilt sale programme.
As markets tried to digest what this meant for the pound,
the currency whipsawed, jumping as high as $1.084 and
falling as low as $1.0539. It was last down 0.4% at $1.0695.
"They're really trying to help the structure of the gilt
market, more than anything else... The fact that they're
effectively doing (quantitative easing) again, while also hiking
rates confuses the monetary policy outlook," said Brad Bechtel,
global head of FX at Jefferies in New York.
"It also forces the pound to be the outlet valve for the
additional expenditures proposed by the government."
Investors were also eyeing the safety of the dollar
against a backdrop of political uncertainty after leaks on Nord
Stream pipelines between Russia and Europe spewed gas into the
Baltic Sea. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attributed
the leaks to acts of sabotage.
"Some of it is safety related, given what we saw
yesterday with the NordStream and the Russia Ukraine situation,"
said Bechtel, also referring to the Federal Reserve's aggressive
interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming inflation
"It is the Fed, outperforming in terms of being
aggressive and continuing to hike aggressively. The world is
realizing that the U.S. is in a better position to handle higher
rates whereas other economies are more vulnerable."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a group of major currencies, after earlier hitting a
fresh 20-year high of 114.78 was last at 114.100.
While initially the dollar's gains were broad-based, the
greenback eased in the U.S. trading morning with the euro last
up 0.02% at $0.9595 after falling as low as $0.95355.
The dollar was last down 0.22% against Japan's yen at
144.510 after touching a high of 144.860.
The Australian dollar, which is particularly
sensitive to swings in investors sentiment was last up 0.420%.
Elsewhere in Asia, the offshore yuan hit a record
low, pressured by expectations of further U.S. rate
hikes.
