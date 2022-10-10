Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling slides against strong dollar, traders watching Bank of England

10/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pound notes and coins are seen inside a cash register in a bar in Manchester, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slid against the dollar on Monday after the greenback was boosted by strong U.S. labour market data from Friday reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates aggressively.

The Bank of England was also in focus as, at the end of this week, it is due to end its emergency buying programme launched last month to ease turmoil in the government bond market.

The central bank on Monday moved to ease concerns by announcing a doubling of the maximum size of its planned Monday debt buy-back, and launching a temporary expanded collateral repo facility to help banks ease liquidity pressures facing client funds caught up in turmoil which threatened pension funds.

"(The latter) is one to note as it should backstop liquidity conditions beyond the next meeting. We think this could be seen as the Bank setting out the foundations for a big interest rate announcement in November, one that could cause some market dysfunction in the absence of such measures," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The pound dropped to a 10 day low of $1.1027 and was last 0.4% lower against the dollar at $1.1049. It was flat against the euro, which was also being pressured by the strong dollar.

The British currency has had a volatile few weeks, falling to a record low of $1.0327 in late September, after markets were roiled by a series of unfunded tax cuts announced by the British government, before recovering as high as $1.1028 last week.

The pound can weaken further against the dollar this week for two reasons said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth bank of Australia.

"First, we expect the USD to lift because US inflation can reinforce that the FOMC will not pivot on rate rises soon," she said. "Second, domestic data will reinforce that the UK economy is slowing."

She also noted there was little technical support for the dollar until $1.0702.

U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday and a high level combined with last week's strong U.S jobs data would mean the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates aggressively, something that has boosted the greenback.

Meanwhile, in Britain jobs data is due on Tuesday and GDP figures on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.49% 0.64998 Delayed Quote.2.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.40% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.10775 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.32% 0.750424 Delayed Quote.7.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.72809 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.51% 94.96 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.33% 0.97042 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.00% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.5.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.49% 0.012135 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.55955 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.31% 1.03046 Delayed Quote.16.72%
Latest news "Economy"
05:14aCGT union rejects TotalEnergies' offer to start wage talks only if strikes end
RE
05:14aHungary posts Sept budget surplus, govt raises 2022 deficit goal -ministry
RE
05:13aEUROPE GAS-Prices dip on strong LNG supply, improved nuclear power output
RE
05:12aSterling slides against strong dollar, traders watching Bank of England
RE
05:10aPhilippine tycoon postpones $474 million Prime Infrastructure IPO on bearish market
RE
05:09aMoldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed Moldovan air space
RE
05:08aBelarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says
RE
05:07aUK to publish fiscal plan and forecasts on Oct. 31
RE
05:07aEon: power blackout at denmark's bornholm island caused by elect…
RE
05:07aSterling pares losses, now down 0.14% to $1.1075…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..
4National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward..
5Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about reces..

HOT NEWS