Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling slips against charging dollar

09/07/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a rampaging dollar on Wednesday, lingering near 2-1/2 year lows.

The pound was down 0.1% at $1.15045 by 0825 GMT, after falling as low as $1.14545 in early trading.

Sterling had reached as high as $1.1609 a day earlier as media reports offered new details about how incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss is planning to tackle Britain's growing energy crisis, before losing steam.

The dollar hit a 24-year high versus the Japanese yen, and tested a two-decade high against the euro, after U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten aggressively.

The pound has slid 15% against the dollar this year as British inflation surges to double digits and growth grinds to a halt, with consumers and businesses hit by soaring energy prices.

Truss is set to announce plans on Thursday to help households cope with the surge in gas and electricity bills caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some financial analysts have put the cost of Truss's reported plan to freeze power tariffs at 100 billion pounds or higher, on top of her 30 billion pounds of tax cut promises.

Analysts said gains for sterling as a result of Truss's plans were not certain, with questions remaining over how they would gel with the Bank of England's tightening monetary policy.

"The net impact of support measures may not be too straightforward as they may easily get mixed in with the implications for BoE policy," ING analysts wrote in a note. "Cable could re-test 1.1600."

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, hit a fresh 20-year high of 110.69 early on Wednesday.

A fall for sterling below $1.1413 would take it to its weakest level since 1985, according to Refinitiv data.

Against the euro sterling lost 0.3%.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, Editing by William Maclean)

By Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.58471 Delayed Quote.9.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.67826 Delayed Quote.7.18%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.27% 1.15986 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.14981 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.660301 Delayed Quote.12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.28% 0.765884 Delayed Quote.9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.75908 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 13253.07 Real-time Quote.8.45%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.27% 0.86208 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.99126 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.010877 Delayed Quote.9.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.01262 Delayed Quote.7.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.60331 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.11% 0.869701 Delayed Quote.16.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 1.008797 Delayed Quote.14.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aVietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation
RE
05:07aBarack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for portrait unveilings
RE
05:06aWheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
RE
05:05aEuro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending
RE
05:03aTaiwan exports up in Aug; war in Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook
RE
05:02aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : We will not stick to oil and gas contracts if pr…
RE
04:56aDutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Economy to decline by 2-2.5%…
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Russian budget will be in surplus this year…
RE
04:54aIndia keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities and partner ecosystem to ..
2Asian stocks, currencies fall as strong data fans hawkish Fed bets
3Euro zone bond yields rise as markets add back to 75 bps ECB hike bets
4UniCredit CEO sees "shallow" recession ahead
5Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

HOT NEWS