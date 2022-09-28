Sterling slips as dollar regains footing

*
Pound down 0.8% and below $1.08 as traders look past BoE
moves
*
Dollar bounces back and up 0.6% or more vs EUR, AUD, NZD
*
Yen steady as intervention risk caps losses
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday and
the U.S. dollar was clawing back a recent dip as relief at the
Bank of England's intervention in bond markets faded in the face
of nagging doubts about Britain's economic management and the
outlook for global growth.
The British currency jumped the most since mid-June on
Wednesday after the BoE announced an emergency bond-buying plan
to shore up a gilt market that had been in freefall with the
pound.
But sterling was 0.8% lower at $1.0798 by
mid-session in Asia and the euro weakened 0.6% to
$0.9679, as the U.S. dollar regained its footing.
"The BoE's bond purchases may temper the UK government's
borrowing costs but have not resolved the tensions between
fiscal loosening and monetary tightening," Carol Kong, a
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
"Concerns about the UK's fiscal plan and its broader economy
suggest sterling will likely stay offered against the dollar and
other major currencies in the near term."
Sterling plummeted to a record low of $1.0327 on Monday as
investors delivered a scathing verdict on Britain's plans for
tax cuts funded by a massive increase in borrowing at the same
time as the BoE is struggling to rein in inflation.
Appearances from Bank of England officials David Ramsden,
Silvana Tenreyro and Huw Pill later on Thursday will be closely
watched and as will an address by finance minister Kwasi
Kwarteng to his Conservative Party on Monday.
"Sterling is not out of the woods," said DBS currency
strategist Philip Wee. "The BoE is seen addressing the symptom
and not the cause."
"The ... government has yet to address the credibility of
the tax cut plans, which critics see adding to the inflation
woes."
KING DOLLAR
The backdrop to the pound's problems is a runaway dollar,
and the brevity of its drop on Wednesday suggests traders are
not really willing to sustain much dollar selling yet.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against sterling, the euro and four other major peers, had its
worst session in more than two years overnight but bounced 0.3%
to 113.31 and isn't far below its 20-year high of 114.78.
Official pushback is growing stronger, particularly in Asia
where Japan, South Korea, India and Indonesia have been
intervening in financial markets, to varying degrees, to support
their currencies and asset prices.
The Japanese currency pair has kept on the stronger side of
145 per dollar since the government sold dollars to support the
yen for the first time in decades last week. It was down
marginally at 144.31 per dollar on Thursday.
Dollar selling has slowed the slide of India's rupee
, though it broke to the weaker side of 80 per dollar
this week and made a record low of 82 on Wednesday. The rupiah
and won remain under pressure.
"These stabilisation efforts from policymakers around the
world can help to restore market confidence and provide a
temporary breather for risk assets," said Christopher Wong,
currency strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"But ultimately, the strong USD trend still needs to
dissipate for currency markets to take a more meaningful
breather."
Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
sank 0.7% to $0.6478. A new measure of consumer prices showed
annual inflation eased a bit from August to July, offering hope
that cost pressures might be close to a peak.
New Zealand's currency dropped 0.8% to $0.5685.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel)