Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling slips to April low after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation

07/01/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against over-reaction to rising inflation in Britain.

The pound slipped in morning trading to $1.3765 versus the dollar, its lowest level since April, and was down 0.3% at $1.3783 at 1440 (GMT).

Against the euro, it was 0.4% lower at 86.05 pence after falling to its lowest of 86.15 in 16 days.

Bailey said in his annual Mansion House speech that it was important to ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions, as a rise in inflation was likely to be temporary.

"The lack of validation for higher rates any time soon has weighed upon sterling," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, adding that it will be interesting to see if that remains the case in August when official inflation forecasts "will be substantially revised up".

Sterling was one of the worst-performing G-10 currencies last week after the BoE kept the size of its stimulus programme unchanged and said inflation would surpass 3%, but that the climb further above its 2% target would be only temporary.

But analysts said cable was faring relatively well versus a strengthening dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled last month it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

The market also seemed reluctant to price in a risk premium related to the fast spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in the UK, analysts at ING said in a note to clients.

Daily confirmed cases have been rising for weeks in Britain but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths.

Versus the euro, the pound gained almost 5% in the first half of the year, finding some support this week on the European Union decision to extend by three months an exemption on customs checks on chilled meat shipments to Northern Ireland.

Currency analysts said that the post-Brexit dispute has had little impact on sterling so far, but that might change as political divergences between Britain and the EU are "still quite evident," ING said.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean and Jonathan Oatis)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.14% 0.54275 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.23% 0.63073 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.38% 1.16209 Delayed Quote.3.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.3785 Delayed Quote.1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.39% 0.585652 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.68055 Delayed Quote.5.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.80713 Delayed Quote.2.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.37% 0.86047 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.18623 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 154.65 End-of-day quote.13.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.03% 0.009727 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011302 Delayed Quote.0.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013412 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 122.5 End-of-day quote.8.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.699 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.7254 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.842993 Delayed Quote.2.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aGeneral Motors reports 40% jump in second-quarter U.S. auto sales
RE
10:51aHENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M returns to profit, China sales hit by boycott
RE
10:50aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Expanded Sharply in June But Supply Woes Persisted -- ISM
DJ
10:46aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 21-year low as labor market heals
RE
10:46aSterling slips to April low after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation
RE
10:45aS&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labor market heals
RE
10:44aConstruction spending unexpectedly falls in May
RE
10:24aFormer Cisco cybersecurity chief joins MeasuredRisk's board of directors
PR
10:21aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Growth Held Up in June Amid Worsening Supply-Chain Strains -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Cryptocurrencies once again in the 10 worst ETFs of the week in terms of performance
TI
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 3-month high, eyes on payrolls
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS