Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling starts November higher, eyes on BoE, Fed meetings

11/01/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
File photograph shows an employee walking over a mosaic depicting pound sterling symbols on the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound was higher against a weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of key meetings at the Bank of England and Federal Reserve, with both central banks expected to deliver large interest rate increases.

Since hitting a record low of $1.0327 in September, sterling has risen over 11% as the dollar has softened on expectations the Fed could slow its pace of policy tightening and as turbulence in British politics subsided with the formation of a new government.

"We think this move was partly related to short squeezes and some pricing out of fiscal risk premia," said Vasileios Gkionakis, EMEA Head of CitiFX G10 Strategy.

"However, positioning is cleaner now while fundamentals remain extremely poor - and a central bank hiking into recession cannot turn the tide on the currency," said Gkionakis.

By 0907 GMT, sterling was up 0.4% against a weakening dollar to $1.1517. Against the euro, the pound was little changed at 86.16 pence.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies including the pound, was down 0.4% at 111.05 on improving risk sentiment as Wall Street futures and European equities traded higher.

"The British pound remains at the mercy of global risk sentiment - strengthening when risk appetite improves and weakening when it deteriorates," said George Vessey, UK currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

The Bank of England (BoE) is likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) when it meets on Thursday, as it attempts to bring double-digit inflation back down towards its 2% target.

Money markets are fully pricing in a 75 bp rate increase at the meeting, according to data from Refinitiv, with a peak rate of around 4.8%.

However, an economy on the brink of recession, less expansive fiscal policy and a rebound in the pound have added to arguments for a smaller 50 bp rise and a lower peak rate.

"We think the BoE's priced terminal rate ... is overpriced," CitiFX's Gkionakis added.

"The economy is fairing quite poorly, reflected in the PMIs, while the housing market is on the precipice of a sharp correction lower," Gkionakis said, adding sizable house price declines were usually associated with rate cuts, not hikes.

On Tuesday, mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices dropped 0.9% in October, the first monthly fall since July 2021, as the market was hit by turmoil during former prime minister Liz Truss's short-lived premiership.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) begins its two-day meeting today and is seen raising rates by three-quarters of a point for the fourth consecutive meeting.

However, the debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes is expected to intensify so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Samuel Indyk


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.21% 0.55754 Delayed Quote.2.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.09% 0.64755 Delayed Quote.0.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.64255 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.16108 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.48% 1.15211 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.14% 0.639615 Delayed Quote.8.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.742799 Delayed Quote.6.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.73693 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.28% 13345.43 Real-time Quote.9.59%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.86114 Delayed Quote.2.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 0.99219 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.47% 0.010489 Delayed Quote.5.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.34% 0.012185 Delayed Quote.3.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.65% 0.58604 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY -2.88% 13.51 Delayed Quote.-24.27%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.47% 0.867717 Delayed Quote.16.69%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.36% 1.007861 Delayed Quote.14.22%
Latest news "Economy"
05:35aRussia senator suggests Putin might not issue decree ending mobilisation
RE
05:32aUK manufacturing shrinks at fastest rate since mid-2020 - PMI
RE
05:32aWhirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit
RE
05:31aEuropean shares jump as luxury stocks, miners rally amid Fed pivot hopes
RE
05:30aChina's Xi sends condolences to Indian PM Modi over deadly bridge collapse
RE
05:30aExplainer-Key issues as Nepal prepares for national elections amid faltering economy
RE
05:28aSterling starts November higher, eyes on BoE, Fed meetings
RE
05:28aSouth Africa still has space to raise rates - central bank
RE
05:25aOcado Shares Jump 31% After South Korean Tech Deal
DJ
05:24aShareholders in Dubai's Empower increase IPO to 15% of company
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3BP 3Q Profit Beat Views; Declares $2.5 Billion Buyback -- Update
4Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates
5RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS