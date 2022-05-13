Sterling steadies but declines against dollar for a fourth week

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's pound steadied against
the dollar on Friday, although it was set for a fourth
consecutive week of losses after selling that pushed the
currency to two-year lows.
Sterling was up 0.3% to $1.22340 at 1537 GMT,
swinging back from modest losses earlier in afternoon trading,
when it had been down 0.07% against the U.S. currency. The pound
was down 0.04% at 85.08 pence against the euro.
The pound had fallen to a two-year low of $1.2165 on
Thursday after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank
0.1% in March following a slump in car sales.
"We've had quite bad GDP data from March, and the
stagflationary backdrop for the UK is not really great, then
you've got tension boiling over in Northern Ireland over the
Protocol," Kenneth Broux, European currency strategist at
Societe Generale said.
Broux added that he would not read too much into any gains
in the British currency.
Senior British politicians want to overhaul the agreement on
trade between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom that they
signed up to in order to get a Brexit deal. They have warned
they might have to take unilateral action.
As well as the resurrection of Brexit risks, the latest
economic data has exacerbated concerns about a weakening growth
outlook that could slow the Bank of England's rate-hiking cycle.
"The pound has been under pressure, the currency is still
seen as a very useful stagflation hedge especially after the
BoE’s May report the Bank of England that signaled the MPC’s
concerns about stagflation in the UK," said Valentin Marinov,
head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.
The pound has become the pressure valve of markets'
stagflation fears, Marinov said, adding: "Different measures at
the moment show that cable should be $1.26/7 not $1.20, meaning
we are already pushing deeply into undervalued territory."
(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith)