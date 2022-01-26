Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling steadies near $1.35 as market calm pauses selloff

01/26/2022 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling held at $1.35 on Wednesday, recovering from the three-week low hit in the previous session, as some calm in stocks led traders to buy back into hard-hit currencies even though renewed political uncertainty around Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed on sentiment.

Sterling has dropped sharply in the past two weeks as panic in stock markets over the prospect of tighter interest rates encouraged investors to dump currencies deemed riskier.

By 0930 GMT, sterling traded at $1.35, down marginally on the day but significantly above the $1.3436 low touched on Tuesday.

Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.1% at 83.62 pence. Sterling has been a stronger performer against the single currency in 2022 as investors bet the European Central Bank will lag peers, including the Bank of England, in raising rates.

The BoE meets next week and markets expect a tightening for a second time since the pandemic hit, raising rates 0.25% to 0.5% as policymakers try to rein in inflation rates currently running at more than double the BoE's target levels.

The latest revelations about more parties held at Downing Street in 2020 and attended by Prime Minister Johnson while Britain was in a lockdown mean more political uncertainty, with Johnson fighting for his position ahead of the release of an official inquiry. Police have also opened investigations into the events.

Analysts said Johnson's position looked at serious risk but should he be forced out, the pound was unlikely to move much in the medium term given the policies of the favourites to become his successor.

"While most Tory MPs have pledged to wait for the result of the investigations before moving to vote out Johnson, there now appears more consensus that the PM's tenure is close to its end," ING analysts wrote.

"Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently seen as the most likely candidate to take over the role as PM: given no obvious implications for the UK economy or the Brexit stance for the moment, any change at the helm of the government should have a limited impact on the pound," they added.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.15% 0.53101 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.27% 0.63524 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.15% 1.19624 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.36% 0.589341 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.49% 0.705015 Delayed Quote.0.45%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.8357 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.13% 0.009891 Delayed Quote.0.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.01183 Delayed Quote.0.31%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.02% 0.740691 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 0.886148 Delayed Quote.0.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aCambodia PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow aid, envoy visit
RE
10:17aNasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms
RE
10:14aBNP Paribas brings forward BoE rate hike call to Feb
RE
10:12aDeath toll from tropical storm Ana in Mozambique, Malawi rises to 12
RE
10:10aSterling steadies near $1.35 as market calm pauses selloff
RE
10:04aEu court annuls in part eu antitrust decision against intel…
RE
10:03aChina will allow Guizhou financing vehicles to delay debt payments
RE
10:00aGermany to host G7 finance meeting May 18-20, Finance Minister tells paper
RE
10:00aBREATH OF FRESH AIR : lockdown pollution slump may have saved 800 lives, study says
RE
09:58aSupport your children if they are gay, pope tells parents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
2Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..
3Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip demand
4EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise, Fed Meeting in Focus
5World stocks gain ahead of Fed, oil watches Russia-Ukraine

HOT NEWS