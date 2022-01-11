Log in
Sterling steadies near 23-month high versus euro

01/11/2022 | 09:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Tuesday to touch a pre-pandemic high versus the euro, supported by expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further.

The pound flattened versus the euro at 83.44 pence by 1440 GMT, after touching its highest level versus the single currency since February 2020.

Versus the dollar, it flattened at $1.3578 after hitting $1.3620, its highest since Nov. 4, when it slid 1.5% on the day after the BoE surprised the market by keeping interest rates unchanged.

Over the past weeks, investors have ramped up expectations that the BoE will raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December by 15 basis points, to 0.25%.

You-Na Park-Heger, FX analyst at Commerzbank, said the prospect of interest rate hikes by the BoE is supporting sterling, but she added that "quite a bit of it is likely to be priced in already so that the GBP rally could begin to run out of steam."

Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London, said sterling has also gained some support from signs of weakness in the U.S. dollar. Against a basket of currencies, it was trading on Tuesday well below the 16-month highs it touched in November despite rising bets this month that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than initially expected.

"The market is already holding long USD positions and this is making it difficult for the greenback to react to continued speculation about Fed policy tightening. This may allow cable freedom to push higher in the coming weeks," Foley said.

She expects the market to unwind some of the expectations for BoE rate hikes as pressure on real incomes in the UK will likely "become more obvious as the winter progresses," she said.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, Editing by William Maclean and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.52767 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.6325 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.7161 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.1982 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.35692 Delayed Quote.0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.15% 0.582618 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.698241 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7899 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
COMMERZBANK AG -4.14% 7.395 Delayed Quote.15.07%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.83428 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.13212 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.009976 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.011948 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013536 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.6743 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.09% 0.736974 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.08% 0.883322 Delayed Quote.0.14%
