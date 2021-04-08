Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock

04/08/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling steadied against the dollar and euro on Thursday, recovering after a bruising bout of profit-taking earlier in the week.

The pound fell 1.2% against the dollar and 1.7% against the euro between Tuesday and Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency.

But by 1500 GMT on Thursday, sterling was up 0.15% against the dollar at $1.3760, after touching its lowest this month earlier in the day as the dollar traded near its lowest in two weeks versus major peers.

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.1% to 86.49 pence per euro, following two days of losses against the single currency since September - a fall traders said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.

Traders were largely optimistic over the pound's near-term prospects after a strong start to the year. But some urged caution as markets have already priced in positive news for sterling.

Sterling's pullback was "exaggerated," ING analysts wrote, adding that they were "constructive" on the pound, citing Britain's relatively fast COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Expectations of an economic rebound in Britain, spurred by rapid vaccinations, helped sterling to record its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro. Falling expectations of negative interest rates also helped.

Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to inoculate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. But supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have slowed progress in recent days.

Some market players said the pound may struggle to maintain its strong start to the year.

"We are starting what's likely to be much more challenging quarter for sterling," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, with positive news on vaccines and the lower risk of negative rates already priced in.

Others said Britain's economic performance in the next quarter would be a key factor. With infection numbers falling, a planned partial re-opening of the economy is due next week.

"For there to be follow through, we actually need to see the data outperform even expectations," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson;editing by Mark Heinrich, Chizu Nomiyama, Larry King)

By Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.64176 Delayed Quote.2.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.36% 0.764 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.15587 Delayed Quote.4.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.37563 Delayed Quote.1.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.09% 0.667178 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.79389 Delayed Quote.1.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.86509 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.19013 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.56% 0.011261 Delayed Quote.2.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.013409 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.7052 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 0.840336 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aUK construction sees sharpest jump since 2014 in March - IHS Markit
RE
10:37aDollar at two-week low after U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
RE
10:37aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:36aWeaker currencies push Indian, Thai rice export rates lower
RE
10:33aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:26aNaspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall
RE
10:24aGRAPHIC : Global debt ETFs see biggest decline in net assets since at least 2002
RE
10:24aPakistan may need to dampen economic growth hopes - IMF
RE
10:24aSterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock
RE
10:17aGM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4Dovish Fed lifts Wall Street stock futures to record high
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ