Sterling tailspin as BoE maps 10% inflation and recession :Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Faced with 10% inflation this year
and recession through 2023, the Bank of England's unenviable
compromise of nudging interest rates up another quarter-point to
1% looks like a straw in the wind. Sterling increasingly looks
like one too.
The messy constellation and slightly confusing policy
picture has hallmarks of a currency spiral, with many investors
unsure what the central bank's playbook is from here and
doubting the BoE knows for sure either.
Guidance from a split BoE policymaking council seemed to
balk at market expectations of rates hitting as high as 2.5%
next year - illustrated by its forecast return to sub-target
1.3% inflation by 2024. The pound instantly plunged up to 2%
against the dollar in its worst one-day loss since the pandemic
hit two years ago.
But this is a dangerous loop.
Given that dollar-priced energy and commodity bills are part
of the problem, and the UK's chronic balance of payments gap a
sore point for the pound, sterling's 10% peak-to-trough drop
against U.S. currency since January both amplifies and feeds off
the problem.
PIMCO portfolio manager Peder Beck-Friis says the BoE has
turned into a "reluctant hiker" due to its fear of an outsize
hit to households from the cost of living squeeze and stands out
among the main central banks in putting a larger weight on the
growth next year over this year's inflation
But some of the more anxious investor reactions questioned
the credibility of the central bank's middling stance in the
face of such huge uncertainties around inflation expectations
and wage rounds in a still-tight UK labour market.
The 10% UK inflation forecast is the first double-digit
alarm bell from western central banks and the highest consumer
price inflation in at least 30 years. But the pound is suffering
from the dent to real inflation-adjusted yields as the BoE tries
to see over the hump and directly challenge market pricing for
another 150 basis points more on base rates by the middle of
next year.
LETTER OR NOVEL?
BoE chief Andrew Bailey did his best in the post-meeting
press conference but the whole stance is hard to navigate,
explain and commit to with any confidence, with 3 of the nine
policymakers wanting to act tougher and hike by half a point
this week.
"The Governor of the Bank of England normally sends a letter
to the Chancellor when the (2% inflation) target is missed but
it would seem a novel might be more appropriate," said GAM
Investments' Charles Hepworth.
Aviva Investors' Ed Hutchings was equally puzzled. "After
what looks like yet another flipflop from the central bank, I
believe this is the most uncertain the MPC has ever been."
So what of the pound's response.
Currency strategists had been growing increasingly gloomy as
the UK 'stagflation' narrative built up following the
Ukraine-related energy shock. But most recent losses were
largely a function of broader dollar strength amid an
aggressively hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which
delivered a contrasting half point rate rise last night and
signalled at least two more of those to come in the months
ahead.
But now, sterling losses are fanning out - causing even more
problems.
"Risks remain that the central bank gets pushed into setting
even higher rates into a recession, as a depreciating pound puts
further upward pressure on headline inflation," said Katharine
Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income.
Where does the pound go from here?
HSBC strategists think the BoE may be getting closer to the
end of the hiking cycle already - as rates have already exceeded
their previous peak and are now close to most estimates of
'neutral'. They see 'ongoing weakness' for sterling, with a
further 3% loss to $1.20 in sight.
"The UK's domestic outlook appears to be souring amidst the
worsening cost of living squeeze, constraining the BoE's ability
to deliver the degree of hikes priced by the market," HSBC's
European FX strategist Dominic Bunning said.
But if overshoots are the natural tendency of currency
markets, a pandemic low of $1.14 is bound to be on many radars.
Below there you have to go all the way back to 1985, when
the pound dallied within eight cents of parity with the dollar.
