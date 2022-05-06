Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling tailspin as BoE maps 10% inflation and recession :Mike Dolan

05/06/2022 | 02:00am EDT
(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Faced with 10% inflation this year and recession through 2023, the Bank of England's unenviable compromise of nudging interest rates up another quarter-point to 1% looks like a straw in the wind. Sterling increasingly looks like one too.

The messy constellation and slightly confusing policy picture has hallmarks of a currency spiral, with many investors unsure what the central bank's playbook is from here and doubting the BoE knows for sure either.

Guidance from a split BoE policymaking council seemed to balk at market expectations of rates hitting as high as 2.5% next year - illustrated by its forecast return to sub-target 1.3% inflation by 2024. The pound instantly plunged up to 2% against the dollar in its worst one-day loss since the pandemic hit two years ago.

But this is a dangerous loop.

Given that dollar-priced energy and commodity bills are part of the problem, and the UK's chronic balance of payments gap a sore point for the pound, sterling's 10% peak-to-trough drop against U.S. currency since January both amplifies and feeds off the problem.

PIMCO portfolio manager Peder Beck-Friis says the BoE has turned into a "reluctant hiker" due to its fear of an outsize hit to households from the cost of living squeeze and stands out among the main central banks in putting a larger weight on the growth next year over this year's inflation

But some of the more anxious investor reactions questioned the credibility of the central bank's middling stance in the face of such huge uncertainties around inflation expectations and wage rounds in a still-tight UK labour market.

The 10% UK inflation forecast is the first double-digit alarm bell from western central banks and the highest consumer price inflation in at least 30 years. But the pound is suffering from the dent to real inflation-adjusted yields as the BoE tries to see over the hump and directly challenge market pricing for another 150 basis points more on base rates by the middle of next year.

LETTER OR NOVEL?

BoE chief Andrew Bailey did his best in the post-meeting press conference but the whole stance is hard to navigate, explain and commit to with any confidence, with 3 of the nine policymakers wanting to act tougher and hike by half a point this week.

"The Governor of the Bank of England normally sends a letter to the Chancellor when the (2% inflation) target is missed but it would seem a novel might be more appropriate," said GAM Investments' Charles Hepworth.

Aviva Investors' Ed Hutchings was equally puzzled. "After what looks like yet another flipflop from the central bank, I believe this is the most uncertain the MPC has ever been."

So what of the pound's response.

Currency strategists had been growing increasingly gloomy as the UK 'stagflation' narrative built up following the Ukraine-related energy shock. But most recent losses were largely a function of broader dollar strength amid an aggressively hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which delivered a contrasting half point rate rise last night and signalled at least two more of those to come in the months ahead.

But now, sterling losses are fanning out - causing even more problems.

"Risks remain that the central bank gets pushed into setting even higher rates into a recession, as a depreciating pound puts further upward pressure on headline inflation," said Katharine Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income.

Where does the pound go from here?

HSBC strategists think the BoE may be getting closer to the end of the hiking cycle already - as rates have already exceeded their previous peak and are now close to most estimates of 'neutral'. They see 'ongoing weakness' for sterling, with a further 3% loss to $1.20 in sight.

"The UK's domestic outlook appears to be souring amidst the worsening cost of living squeeze, constraining the BoE's ability to deliver the degree of hikes priced by the market," HSBC's European FX strategist Dominic Bunning said.

But if overshoots are the natural tendency of currency markets, a pandemic low of $1.14 is bound to be on many radars.

Below there you have to go all the way back to 1985, when the pound dallied within eight cents of parity with the dollar.

The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
