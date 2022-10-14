Sterling tumbles as UK turmoil escalates; dollar surges to new 32-year high vs yen

(Adds new comment, updates prices)
Traders on edge, watching for any Japan action on
dollar/yen
Dollar/yen on track for best weekly performance in two
months
Rabobank's three-month forecast for GBP/USD is $1.06
U.S. retail sales flat; data still supports Fed hike
outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply
against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister
Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their
economic package that has caused havoc in UK financial markets.
The dollar, on the other hand, continued its march higher
against a beleaguered yen, hitting a fresh 32-year peak of
148.86. It was last up 1% at 148.67 yen. The dollar
was on track to post its best weekly performance against the
Japanese unit since roughly mid-August.
Traders are once again on the lookout for any potential
action from Japan's financial authorities to stem the currency's
slide. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday
reiterated the government's readiness to take steps against
excessive currency volatility.
Japan last month intervened to buy yen for the first time
since 1998.
"Our view that intervention by the Japanese authorities to
prop up the yen would stem the tide looks increasingly
optimistic...we suspect they will try again soon," said Jonathan
Petersen, senior markets economist, at Capital Economics.
"Given our view that U.S. yields will fall back, we continue
to think that downward pressure on the yen will abate before too
long. It is one of the few major currencies that we expect to
strengthen against the dollar by year-end."
The pound, meanwhile, fell for a second straight day against
the dollar, last trading at $1.1166, down 1.5%.
Kwasi Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after
being forced to rush back to London overnight from IMF meetings
in Washington. He was replaced by former Foreign Secretary
Jeremy Hunt.
Truss, in power for only 37 days, then told a news
conference she would now allow a key business levy to rise from
next year, raising 18 billion pounds, as she accepted she had
gone "further and faster" than markets had been expecting.
"Over the coming days it will become more obvious
whether the PM's U-turns and the intervention by the BoE (Bank
of England) have done enough to reassure investors," said Jane
Foley, head of FX strategy, at Rabobank in London.
The BoE had stepped in to buy UK gilts the last few
weeks in an attempt to stabilize the bond market.
"Currently, we haven't seen enough good news to alter
our three-month forecast of $1.06 (sterling), though this
assumes continued broad-based USD strength."
The euro also rose against sterling to 86.98 pence, up 0.9%
Amid all the volatility and stress in the market, the dollar
remained the safe haven. The dollar index rose 0.6% to 113.25
.
U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September
as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates
crimp demand for goods. The unchanged reading in sales last
month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August.
.
A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed
consumer sentiment improved further in October, but inflation
expectations deteriorated a bit as average national gasoline
prices moved back up towards $4 per gallon after falling over
the summer.
Both reports were consistent with expectations that the
Federal Reserve will deliver another 75 basis-point interest
rate increase at next month's policy meeting.
"The question now is: Is the Fed going to go 75 (bps) again
in December and the retail sales and yesterday's CPI (consumer
price index) numbers are pointing more and more toward that,"
said Erik Nelson, macro strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities.
"It's reinforcing the dollar's dominance."
In other currencies, the euro fell 0.6% to $0.9716
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Harry Robertson in London, Ankur Banerjee in Singapore, Tom
Westbrook in Sydney and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong, Mark Potter, Tomasz Janowski and Diane Craft)