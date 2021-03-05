Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar

03/05/2021 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound lost ground against a resurgent dollar on Friday, as currency traders took some risk off the table amid rising U.S. bond yields.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs as he spoke at a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, pushing the safe-haven dollar higher.

Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar, briefly dropping below $1.38. It was last down 0.6% at $1.3810.

The pound had reached as high as $1.42 last month - its highest level since 2018 - as optimism built about Britain's swift introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations of a robust economic recovery.

"The dollar is rebounding along with longer term U.S. yields, which is triggering a reversal of trades including for the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG.

"But the fundamentals are moving in a positive direction for the pound with the vaccine rollout and growing hopes of a recovery. The pound should strengthen after this near-term correction."

Analysts said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget plan for the economy, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and some tax rises, could also ultimately strengthen the pound.

"This should keep fiscal policy loose, which should keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood while expecting a robust economic recovery in the next few months. This mix should keep supporting sterling beyond $1.40," said Gaetan Peroux at UBS.

Against the euro, the pound dipped around 0.1%, last at 86.24 pence.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Larry King and Timothy Heritage)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.86242 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
UBS GROUP AG 0.03% 14.385 Delayed Quote.15.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aU.S. January Trade Deficit $68.2 Billion; Consensus Deficit $67.6 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:21aADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUDGET OUTLOOK : 2021 to 2031
PU
10:59aU.S. Senate Democrats to offer plan to alter jobless benefits in COVID-19 aid bill
RE
10:57aBYTEDANCE DEVELOPING CLUBHOUSE-LIKE APP FOR CHINA AMID COPYCAT RUSH : sources
RE
10:57aSterling weakens against resurgent dollar
RE
10:55aU.S. Treasury Yields Touch Recent Highs After Strong Jobs Report
DJ
10:45aINDIA : Rebooting Tamil Nadu's rural economy during COVID-19
PU
10:45aCROP INNOVATION : Mitigating the impact of the climate crisis in Africa
PU
10:28aGOLDMAN POISED TO MAKE $200 MILLION PROFIT OFF TEXAS DEEP FREEZE : Bloomberg News
RE
10:26aS&P 500 rises after solid jobs report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data
5Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ