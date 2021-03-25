Log in
Steroids for sale - the dangers TRT patients are facing to avoid high cost prescriptions

03/25/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secrets Of Bodybuilding - TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy) has massively grown in popularity over the last six years giving many patients back their vigor, normalizing free testosterone levels, and giving patients a better life. However, with the astounding costs of doctor prescribed testosterone, TRT patients are now turning to steroids for sale sites to buy their testosterone to avoid high prescription costs.

But there are some really big issues to be aware of and here they are…

Long-time Trainer and Coach Victor Brock owns a website called https://www.secretsofbodybuilding.org, an award winning educational blog specializing in bodybuilding, fitness, how to eat properly, and answering the most asked questions when it comes to the area of anabolic steroids and buying steroids online. “I’m asked constantly what the most common issue is when people buy steroids or testosterone over the internet. My answer is almost always that they have no idea what they are buying and who they are buying it from. It’s extremely dangerous,” said Victor Brock.

He continues, “I get just as many emails from TRT patients looking for me to recommend a site for cheaper testosterone than from clients wanting to have a training session or to find bodybuilding information. We offer a list of known steroid scam sites, so if people do decide to go that route, they can avoid some pretty major scam sites.”

While for some, testosterone is covered by insurance, for others, the expense is incredibly high, costing as much as $120.00 USD for a 1 mL vial of testosterone cypionate (one of the most prescribed testosterone compounds available). Victor adds, “One 1 mL of testosterone for a TRT patient will last you a maximum of two weeks; for others, it may only last one week, depending on their prescription. That’s why TRT patients are going online to steroid sites. A 10 mL vial is approximately $35 to $45 dollars USD - that’s a big difference. But the price they may pay due to what we call “dirty gear,” can be life changing, and not in a good way. So many of the underground labs that produce for the black market are formulated in very dirty and unsanitary conditions, shipping out products full of bacteria, and some of the products have nothing in them at all.”

Victor’s steroid scam site list has had so many visits that he had to get special web hosting to handle the number of visits to his site. “I couldn’t believe the amount of people that were and still are flooding the site to cross check the steroids for the sale scammers list. People know they can order online, and they want to be as safe as possible; that’s why we have posts about getting blood work done, checking your blood pressure, and how to stay healthy.”

He reports his own health scare using steroids bought online. “The issue I talk about on my blog was horrific and cost me thousands of dollars of my own money (and I had insurance) to repair. I was never the same after that; my body never fully recovered. With all these people looking for steroids for sale, it’s really scary.”

TRT patients buying testosterone online also face legal issues if caught in countries where steroid products like testosterone are illegal. “In the future, I don’t think things will be so regulated,” Victor adds. “Until then, they are buying online at their own risk. Know and understand the laws of your country. Have you heard of this company through a friend or someone you trust? Do some research on the website and see what you find. We give tips and guides on what sites to avoid.”

Read the full interview with Victor on his blog here-
https://www.secretsofbodybuilding.org/steroids-for-sale-eu-interview/

About Secrets Of Bodybuilding
Secrets of Bodybuilding was developed to help give free information on things related to bodybuilding, fitness, and nutrition. It includes unique coverage and information regarding the best bodybuilding programs, dangers of buying steroids online from steroid for sale sites, and what to look for to avoid being scammed in the market of fitness.
Victor also tests testosterone bought online on video and has a list of scam sites reported over the last 10 years.

Media Contact:
Victor Brock

Owner of Secrets of Bodybuilding sobodybuilding@gmail.com
 https://www.secretsofbodybuilding.org


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
