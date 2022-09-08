Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme -- court hearing
09/08/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, the longtime ally and onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges for having allegedly deceived donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Bannon, through his lawyer, entered the plea in a New York state court in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)