Steve Daines : Daines Announces $14 Billion in Second Round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, All Wheat Farmers Now Eligible

09.18.20

U.S. SENATE -U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that President Trump and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing an additional $14 billion through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) that will be made available to Montana farmers and ranchers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs due to COVID-19. Producers can apply for assistance through this program beginning September 21st through December 11th, 2020. More information on CFAP and how to apply can be found at farmers.gov/cfap or your local FSA office.

'This is great news for our agriculture producers, especially our wheat farmers across Montana,' Daines said. 'I'm glad USDA will be providing an additional $14 billion in CFAP funding that will be made available for Montana farmers and ranchers and that USDA acted on my request to ensure all classes of wheat are eligible for this funding.'

Senator Daines has been pushing USDA to provide additional CFAP funding and expand eligibility for producers after hearing directly from Montana farmers and ranchers across the state.

USDA also announced that all classes of wheat are now eligible for CFAP payments, provided they meet a minimum 5 percent price decline over a specified period of time. This comes after Senator Daines called on the USDA to provide resources through the CARES Act to support all classes of wheat.

To read the USDA release click, HERE.

Background:

Daines has been leading the efforts in Congress to respond to the coronavirus outbreak impacting the country. To read about Daines' COVID-19 related efforts click HERE.