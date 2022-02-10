Log in
Steve Harris Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in North Texas

02/10/2022 | 08:06am EST
Harris has more than 30 years of experience spanning the corporate health, risk management, insurance, and employee benefits industries

Employee benefits veteran Steve Harris, CEBS, has joined Alliant as Senior Vice President, adding strength to its national Employee Benefits Group. The North Texas-based Harris will design and deploy strategic employee benefit solutions for a diverse portfolio of regional and national clients.

“Steve will leverage Alliant’s platform to make a difference in optimizing the benefits of a workplace in this new world of work and employment branding,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “As a former business owner, Steve can appreciate the perspective of investors, C-Suite, and People Operations teams with his strategic vision as well as ability to tactically deploy Alliant’s vast resources and account team support.”

Harris has more than 30 years of experience as a client advocate in the corporate health, risk management, insurance, and employee benefits industries working with middle market to Fortune 1000 firms. His passion is to empower companies with purpose to deliver high-value solutions that enhance operational strength and drive measurable results in a highly competitive benefits landscape. Harris has worked with clients across a range of industries and sizes, as well as with financial sponsors, private equity firms, and their portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Alliant, Harris was an officer with two independently owned insurance brokerage and consulting firms in North Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, holds a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designation, and was a former Fellow of ISCEBS through the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

Harris can be reached at (214) 449-1308 or at Steve.Harris@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


