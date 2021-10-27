Steve Horn Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as VP of Power Engineering and Operations

Renewables and Power Generation Veteran Added to Distributed Cloud Computing Leadership Team as Crusoe Taps New Sources of Stranded Power Including Wind, Solar and Flare Gas

Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. (Crusoe) announces that Steve Horn has joined as Vice President of Power Engineering and Operations. Crusoe, the leading operator of Digital Flare Mitigation® systems, is broadening its operations to encompass other forms of stranded or constrained energy, including wind and solar power. Steve is an accomplished executive with expertise spanning renewable energy, power generation, utilities and capital investment management, and will serve as a leader of Crusoe’s growth strategy.

“One of the keys to Crusoe’s success has been our focus on quality execution and operations,” said Cully Cavness, Crusoe’s President and Co-Founder. “Steve has an extensive background in power engineering and operations including large utility-connected renewable energy assets. He began his career as a plant manager and rose to the top of several leading power and energy businesses on the basis of his technical and managerial capabilities. Importantly, Steve is passionate about Crusoe’s mandate to build projects that improve the environment and reduce emissions for both the energy and technology industries. Steve will be an important leader for us as Crusoe expands into new geographies and energy resources.”

Prior to joining Crusoe, Steve was President of Process and Energy at Wood, a leading international consulting engineering and project management firm where he led a large team that engineered, procured, and constructed renewable power, transmission, and distribution infrastructure across North and South America. Prior to Wood, Steve served as Chief Fossil Officer of Power Generation at Luminant, part of Vistra Corporation, where he oversaw more than 14 gigawatts of power production assets and operations spanning 20 locations with 3,100 employees and generating more than $4 billion in annual revenue. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Alabama.

Steve Horn, Crusoe’s Vice President of Power Engineering and Operations said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Crusoe team and to help accelerate the growth of the company. I was inspired by the team’s mission to solve important environmental and economic problems in both the energy and computing industries, and look forward to contributing my experience to what is already a very high caliber leadership team. Beyond Crusoe’s core business of flare mitigation, Crusoe’s technology and scale has a lot to offer in the way of enhancing renewable energy economics and strengthening the reliability of electrical transmission systems and grids here in the United States and abroad."

In addition to his new role at Crusoe, Steve serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at Global Environment Group and as an Advisory Board Member for Document Crunch.

About Crusoe Energy Systems Inc.

Crusoe Energy is on a mission to unlock value in stranded energy resources through the power of computation. The company aims to align the long-term interests of the climate with the future of global computing infrastructure. As data centers consume an exponentially growing power footprint to deliver technology to all connected devices, we are inspired by making sure that the energy meeting that demand is sourced in an environmentally responsible fashion. Crusoe colocates mobile data centers with stranded energy resources, like flare gas and underloaded renewables, to deliver low-cost, carbon-negative distributed computing solutions. Crusoe Cloud is a managed cloud services platform powered by Crusoe that enables climate-friendly innovation in computationally intensive fields including artificial intelligence, graphics rendering and computational biology.

More Information:

Please reach out to info@crusoeenergy.com or visit www.crusoeenergy.com to learn more, and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005244/en/