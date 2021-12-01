Steve Mandala Joins Estrella Media as Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer

Former Univision, NBC Universal, and Telemundo Executive Joins Leading Spanish-Language Media Company to Accelerate Transformation

Estrella Media, the #1 producer of Spanish-language content in the U.S. and leading Spanish-language multi-platform media company, has announced that Steve Mandala, former President, Ad Sales & Marketing for Univision Communications and Executive VP, Cable Entertainment Sales for NBCUniversal, is joining the company as Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer. Mandala starts on December 1 and will be based out of the company’s New York office.

“We are excited to have Steve join Estrella Media to help accelerate our transformation in super-serving our consumers and brand partners,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media. “Steve is a leader in Hispanic media and was instrumental in leading the revenue teams at Univision, NBCU and Telemundo. He has a unique skill set to develop high-performing teams and highly successful advertising partnerships in multiplatform companies. He understands the importance of the U.S. Hispanic consumer and Estrella Media’s leadership in reaching our audience on all screens. Steve is going to be a driving force behind our continued evolution and in creating value with our partners across our multiple platforms, accelerating our revenue growth both nationally and through our valuable local media assets.”

“This is a transformational time for Estrella Media with respect to serving our Hispanic audience and also continuing our digital and streaming transformation,” said Mandala. “I have spent my career developing and connecting this valuable audience with the brands and content they want to consume, and helping to lead the major Spanish-language networks in the U.S. to record revenues. I’m excited to be part of the team driving Estrella Media’s growth and brand across the industry.”

Mandala recently served as President, Ad Sales & Marketing at Univision, where he was pivotal in growing Univision’s valuation prior to its sale. Prior to that he was at NBCUniversal, where he led sales throughout the cable group and Telemundo, driving double-digit sales growth. He held numerous other positions while at NBCUniversal and played a key leadership role in the integration of cable and broadcast channels following Comcast’s acquisition of NBCU. He is a former CableFax and HispanicAd “Media Executive of the Year,” and a graduate of the University of Southern California.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including: EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media’s digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and to see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

