Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
 Steve Wozniak to Imagine the Developer of the Future in 2021 DevOps World Keynote

07/22/2021 | 09:05am EDT
 Apple co-founder and industry visionary headlines day two of leading DevOps conference

CloudBees CEO Stephen DeWitt to talk scalability, compliance and security in a software-first world with Chief Strategy Officer Sacha Labourey

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company and organizing sponsor of DevOps World, today announced Steve “The Woz” Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, as the conference headliner. In its 10th year and expected to draw more than 35,000 registrations, DevOps World is the leading industry conference dedicated to bringing the software development community together to learn, network and explore the future of software delivery. DevOps World is Sept. 28-30, virtual and free.

"Developers and engineers are creating masterpieces every day in code," said Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. "Their applications – from simple to complex – have an immense impact on nearly every aspect of the human experience, every facet of business and every element of civilization as we know it. Their ingenuity is endless and their ideas, literally, run the world," said Wozniak. "Everything is accelerating and developers need the tools and best practices to give them more room to create and less to worry about. That's the promise of DevOps," he said. "I'll be right at home speaking at DevOps World, surrounded by those who are creating the future right now in code that will ultimately change the world."

This year’s theme – “Building the Future of Software Delivery, Together” – will resonate with leaders, managers, practitioners and community contributors from around the world, as they tackle the complexities of software delivery in a fast-paced world that requires elite performers to write the code that continuously delivers unique and differentiating business value.

“Over the last year we’ve seen software create mind-boggling miracles – from sending people into orbit to creating and delivering life-saving vaccines in the midst of a global crisis to teaching our children in a whole new way to reswizzling the retail industry to adapt to a digital model and even reimagining the arts for a virtual audience,” said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of CloudBees. “Software is the magic that will continue to propel us toward a better tomorrow. Behind each innovation is a team of developers and engineers who work around the clock and around the globe to ensure the software they create is brought to the world quickly, securely and to the compliance standards required in many highly regulated sectors. CloudBees is proud to, once again, bring DevOps World to the community that is literally building the future of software delivery right now.”

DevOps World 2021 features more than 100 sessions covering diverse DevOps topics. Sessions will be conducted by 130 speakers and cover topics such as security, DevSecOps, compliance, diversity, inclusion and belonging, building your career, progressive delivery, automation, value stream management, Kubernetes, cloud, GitOps, open source and Jenkins, measurement and ROI and more.

The conference is debuting two new tracks – financial services and public sector – to focus on the unique challenges and requirements of these industry segments and personnel. A number of enterprises and government agencies will share their DevOps best practices including HSBC, Fidelity, Capital One, U.S. Air Force, Internal Revenue Service and more. The leadership track continues this year, with sessions tailored for executives who are leading DevOps and transformation initiatives. Community tracks and those led by the Continuous Delivery Foundation will also take center stage.

DEVOPS WORLD AT A GLANCE:

Tuesday, September 28

Workshops and CloudBees Certification Program

Workshops will be held at varying times to accommodate global participants. A workshop pass also includes complimentary access to the CloudBees Certification program. Workshops include:

  • Self-Service Releases with CloudBees Software Delivery Automation
  • Building Audit-Ready Pipelines with CloudBees Software Delivery Automation
  • Flexible Delivery Methodologies with CloudBees Feature Management
  • Configuration as Code with CloudBees Continuous Integration

Wednesday, September 29
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET - Keynotes and Sessions

Keynotes:

Better DevOps for All

  • Stephen DeWitt, CEO, CloudBees
  • Sacha Labourey, CSO, CloudBees

Let’s Make an App!

  • Shawn Ahmed, CMO, CloudBees
  • Prakash Sethuraman, CISO, CloudBees
  • Marisa Shumway, Vice President, Product Marketing, CloudBees

Thursday, September 30
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET - Keynotes and Sessions

Keynotes:

Future of Security Working Together

  • Steve “The Woz” Wozniak, co-founder, Apple, with Hope Lynch, Technology Strategy Director, CloudBees

Two Truths and a Lie About Scalability

  • Shawn Ahmed, CMO, CloudBees
  • Marisa Shumway, Vice President, Product Marketing, CloudBees

DEVOPS WORLD SPONSORS:

  • Headline Sponsor: CloudBees
  • Showcase Sponsor: AWS
  • Presenting Sponsors: Contrast Security, Mirantis, NowSecure, Sauce Labs, Sonatype, Tricentis
  • Transformer Sponsors: Anchore, BMC, Bridgecrew, Cloudsmith, Cockroach Labs, Instana, Liquibase, MacStadium, ReleaseIQ, Snyk, StackHawk, Veracode, VMUG, WhiteSource
  • Innovator Sponsors: Clearvision, CodeLogic, Rezilion
  • Community Sponsor: Continuous Delivery Foundation

Additional Resources

About CloudBees

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, provides the industry’s leading DevOps technology platform. CloudBees enables developers to focus on what they do best: Build stuff that matters, while providing peace of mind to management with powerful risk mitigation, compliance and governance tools. Used by many of the Fortune 100, CloudBees is helping thousands of companies harness the power of continuous everything and gets them on the fastest path from a great idea, to great software, to amazing customer experiences, to being a business that changes lives.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS