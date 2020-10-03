Steve and Alex From Minecraft Block Off Some Time to Join the Cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Minecraft Mainstays Are the Second DLC Fighters Added to Fighters Pass Vol. 2

On Oct. 13, worldwide phenomenon Minecraft is sending two of its finest rectangular heroes to join the ever-expanding cast of playable fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system. Steve and Alex, who both proudly sport more right angles than a high school geometry class, will be the seventh DLC fighters added to the game. They are part of the second Challenger Pack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes a new stage and seven music tracks from the Minecraft series.

In a video hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. creator detailed the boxy new fighters, providing a detailed breakdown of their one-of-a-kind move set, which involves digging into stages to gather materials to craft tools and construct blocks to use in a variety of ways in battle.

To view the video in its entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/nintendo/videos.

“Steve and Alex bring their world of building and crafting from Minecraft to the action-packed stages of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “When new fighters are added through the Fighters Pass, they bring a whole new style of gameplay to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, offering players new strategies and options to keep the experience fresh.”

When selecting this new fighter, players will be able to choose between a Steve or Alex skin, each with three color variations. Additionally, players can also choose to look like the Zombie or Enderman characters from Minecraft when playing. Each of these characters, while they look different, possess the same set of moves:

The Basics: Like in Minecraft , players can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging a sword, axe or pickaxe. These attacks have short range, but wide reach. These tools can also be used for abilities new to the Super Smash Bros. franchise: Mine, Craft and Create Block.

, players can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging a sword, axe or pickaxe. These attacks have short range, but wide reach. These tools can also be used for abilities new to the franchise: Mine, Craft and Create Block. Mine: While battling, Steve and Alex can use their tools to dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The materials found – dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond – will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex dig into. Dig into the tree-filled Kongo Jungle, for example, and players will find an abundance of wood, while iron can be discovered on the Corneria stage.

Craft: After mining, players can then craft using the materials they collected. Steve and Alex’s tools have limited durability and can break, so crafting new tools is vital to maintaining an advantage on the battlefield. By standing in front of a crafting table, which will appear on the stage, players can use materials to craft these tools – the more valuable the material, the more powerful the tool!

Create Block: Another move that Steve and Alex can use is Create Block. By activating this ability, players will, well, create a block ! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply.

! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply. Final Smash: Steve and Alex’s explosive Final Smash is called House of Boom. After destroying the Smash Ball, players will summon a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom. From there, the iconic Creepers from Minecraft will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage.

will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage. Minecraft World: The stage included in this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World, which consists of six different areas inspired by the Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players.

game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players. Music Tracks: Since the music in Minecraft is meant to be soothing and relaxing to inspire creativity and building, the new music tracks selected for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are from more action-packed games in the Minecraft franchise, like Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.

All of this new content will be available to players who purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who purchase Challenger Pack 7 separately for $5.99. By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $29.99, players will get access to Steve and Alex, along with previously released fighter Min Min from ARMS and four more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks.

Players can also still purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 1 at a suggested retail price of $24.99 to gain access to the first five Challenger Packs that were released for the game. Playable fighters Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard and Byleth are all available now. For a suggested retail price of only $5.99 each, players can also purchase these packs individually.

In addition to the minecart full of sparkling details about Steve and Alex, some additional news about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game was revealed in the video, including the reveal of new in-game Mii Fighter costumes and new amiibo figures. Bomberman, Creeper, Pig, Diamond Armor, Gil and Travis Touchdown will be available as Mii Fighter costumes on Oct. 13, while three new amiibo figures are also in production – Banjo & Kazooie, Byleth and Terry Bogard – and scheduled to launch in 2021.

For more information about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, visit https://www.smashbros.com/. And for more information about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, visit https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.9 billion video games and more than 766 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

