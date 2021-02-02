Steven Cohen's Point72 raises $1.5 bln - Bloomberg News

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Steven Cohen's
Point72 Asset Management has opened to new cash and raised more
than $1.5 billion in commitments, Bloomberg News reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Point72 is raising the money because it sees investment
Point72 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The move comes after Point72 gave Melvin Capital, a fund
that held a large short position in video-game retailer GameStop
, a capital infusion of $750 million that enabled it to
close out that position with a large loss.
Point72 has suffered a nearly 15% loss this year due to the
sudden surge in shares of GameStop, the New York Times reported
last week.
