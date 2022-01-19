Steven Dubner Joins Payrailz as VP of Payment Products

Payrailz Welcomes Payment Industry Veteran to Drive Payment Product Excellence

Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, announced it has hired Steven Dubner as Vice President of Payment Products.

In this role, he will oversee payment product design, pricing, and promotion of Payrailz’ full range of digital payment solutions. He will also work closely with the company’s strategy and innovation team to create new features and services and to develop new products and use cases.

Dubner has more than 30 years of experience in the technology and software industry. He most recently served as Senior Director of Product Management at OSG Billing Solutions, a global provider of leading customer engagement and payment solutions, where he managed electronic presentment and payment solutions, mobile responsive sites, mobile apps, IVR, and their product roadmaps.

His deep experience in UI/UX design will be an incredible asset to Payrailz as the company continues to build smart, simple, and engaging payment experiences for its banks’ and credit unions’ end users. With more people transacting digitally than ever before, it is critical that Payrailz supplies the very best user experiences.

“I am excited to lead the payment product team at Payrailz. They have certainly built a great digital product set and it is exciting to join a company that is so client centric. I look forward to further supporting Payrailz’ strategic vision through product design and enhancement,” said Dubner. “Over the course of my work in the payments space, I have dedicated my efforts to innovating in the bill pay arena and am excited to work with Payrailz’ innovative bill pay solution and build on the many features the company currently offers.”

As Dubner moves into this product role, Payrailz’ former VP of Product Management for Payments, Gereen Langmeyer, has been tapped to lead an expanded role within the company to support client momentum and growth. As VP of Client Excellence, she will now be responsible for making sure Payrailz clients are successful with their payment solutions and get the most out of their interactions with the company. Her efforts will further ensure that clients have the best possible experience throughout their entire journey with Payrailz by providing the resources and relationships necessary to deliver positive and memorable interactions with all levels of business. As an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic management professional, she has a proven capacity to provide support to a company’s strategic goals combined with an ability to recognize and promote the vital importance of the customer experience.

“Steve’s overall experience really impressed us, especially the work he has done building the UI/UX for different payment solutions. He will make an exceptional addition to our management team as we continue to reimagine the payments experience and provide solutions that enable banks and credit unions to better compete,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “At Payrailz, we are always focused on the experiences we provide for our customers and their end-users, and Steve’s skill set will be critical in helping us continue to provide great digital experiences. I am excited to welcome Steve to our Payrailz family and wish both him and Gereen continued success.”

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C, and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’s API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005076/en/