Steward Partners Global Advisory : Places Nine Advisor Partners on Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service wealth management firm associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), proudly announces that nine of its advisor partners have been named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual ranking spotlights more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

"This recognition from such a highly regarded authority as Forbes is truly gratifying and a testament to the caliber of advisors who have chosen to join Steward Partners," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners Global Advisory. "As a firm we have benefited from phenomenal growth over the past few years and expect to see even more Steward Partners advisors being recognized for their outstanding achievements in the future."

The Steward Partners Global Advisory advisors being honored by Forbes are:

Eric Beiley—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, New York, NY

Tim Davis , CFP ® —Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

, CFP —Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Carl Gravina , CFP ® —Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

, CFP —Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Todd Hoffman CFP ® , CPM ® —Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

, CPM —Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Liana Poodiack CFP ® —Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH Randy Price , CFP ® , CIMA ® , CIMC ® —Executive Manager Director & Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

, CFP , CIMA , CIMC —Executive Manager Director & Wealth Manager, Chris Reaney , CFP ® — Managing Director, Portsmouth, NH

, CFP — Managing Director, Tom Sedoric—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Stephen Spector— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Of this year's honorees, Eric Beiley was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2020, after having been named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2019 and to the Raymond James Chairman's Council in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In addition to this honor from Forbes, Randy Price was recognized by Barron's as one of the nation's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and was also named one of the Financial Times' Top 400 Advisors in 2013 and 2016.

Todd Hoffman was named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2015, as well as being named one of Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2016 and 2017.

Forbes also placed Liana Poodiack on its 2020 list of the Top Women Wealth Advisors.

Although this is Tom Sedoric's first time on this Forbes list, over the past three decades he has garnered many accolades including multiple listings on the Barron's list of top advisors and also served four New Hampshire Governors as the advisory chair to the Department of Resources and Economic Development.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. To be considered advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and adherence to best practices in working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

